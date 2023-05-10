Manchester United make interesting transfer U-turn on Premier League goalkeeper amid David de Gea's poor form: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made a U-turn on their pursuit of Everton star Jordan Pickford amid question-marks over David de Gea's underwhelming run-of-form.

De Gea, 32, has emerged as a topic of speculation of late as he is in the final two months of his contract. Due to his errors between the sticks, the Spaniard's future at Old Trafford has been questioned in the past couple of months.

During Manchester United's recent 1-0 Premier League loss at West Ham United, De Gea was criticized by fans and pundits alike for his mistake that led to Said Benrahma's goal. He failed to keep out a tame shot from outside of the box.

However, Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is set to remain loyal to his first-choice shot-stopper despite the latter's recent form. Ruling out a potential move for Pickford, an unnamed source told The Sun:

"Erik still has faith in David. He still has a future at the club. It's likely De Gea will start next season in goal for United. There was interest in Pickford earlier this season. But after he signed a new deal with Everton, that interest has cooled."

Pickford, 28, has been a crucial presence in Everton's dressing room since arriving from Sunderland for an initial fee of £25 million in 2017. He popped up on the Red Devils' shortlist during this campaign's winter transfer window.

A left-footed sweeper keeper renowned for his reflexes and distribution, the 52-cap England star has been a key part of his national squad for two FIFA World Cups so far. He also helped them finish as 2020 UEFA Euro runners-up.

For Everton, Pickford has registered 61 clean sheets in 234 games, conceding 342 goals in the process.

Manchester United star speaks out on Diogo Costa transfer links

Speaking to Maisfutebol, Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot shared his two cents on Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa being linked with a permanent transfer to Manchester United this summer. He elaborated:

"I grew up with him and he's my friend, there's a great relationship between us. I know perfectly well that he has the capacity to be one of the best in the world. I don't know if he'll be at Manchester United, but he has shown that he is a big player. If he continues at Porto, I'll be happy. If he leaves, I hope he has great success at his next club."

Costa, 23, has been speculated with a summer move to the Red Devils as a David de Gea replacement. He has been in stellar form this season, registering 19 clean sheets in 38 appearances across all competitions so far.

De Gea, on the other hand, has been at Manchester United since arriving on a £18 million deal from Atletico Madrid in 2011. He has helped his team lift eight trophies so far, overseeing 188 shutouts in a staggering 540 matches.

