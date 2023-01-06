Manchester United make loan offer for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly offered to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Vincent Aboubakar on loan. The Red Devils are one of two European clubs that have made offers, the other being Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

According to Saudi Arabian newspaper Okaz, Al-Nassr have agreed with Aboubakar for the striker to depart on loan and head to a European side. The Cameroonian is expected to leave Mrsool Park in this transfer window.

This will aid Al-Nassr in registering former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad. The Saudi club are currently unable to do so due to surpassing their foreign player quota.

They possess nine foreign players, while Saudi Pro League rules state that eight is the limit. Ronaldo was unveiled as a new Al-Nassr player on Tuesday (January 2). The Portuguese icon left Manchester United in early November after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

This is why the Red Devils are keen to sign an attacker this January transfer window, as they only have Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to call on as striker options. Erik ten Hag's side missed out on their top target Cody Gakpo, who joined Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven for around £37 million.

GOAL @goal Vincent Aboubakar put Cameroon on his back 🤩 Vincent Aboubakar put Cameroon on his back 🤩 https://t.co/GB9gryKuTT

Aboubakar, 30, has managed four goals and two assists in 12 appearances across competitions. He caught the eye during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring a memorable goal as Cameroon shocked Brazil with a 1-0 victory in the group stages.

The forward's potential arrival at Old Trafford compares to the loan signing of Odion Ighalo in January 2020. The Nigerian arrived on a one-year loan due to a lack of attacking options at former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's disposal. Red Devils fans will hope Aboubakar has more of an impact, as Ighalo managed just five goals in 23 appearances.

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo wants Portugal teammate Pepe to join him at Al-Nassr

Ronaldo and Pepe may be reunited at Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo is keen to have a familiar face playing alongside him at Mrsool Park in the form of FC Porto defender Pepe. The pair recently played together for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The duo also played alongside each other for Real Madrid. They won the UEFA Champions League on three occasions and the La Liga title twice, among other honors, when together at the Santiago Bernabeu.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_



"Well. Cristiano Ronaldo is our flag. He reaches all parts of the world, he made his contribution when called upon and we have to thank him."



[@abolapt] Pepe on Cristiano Ronaldo:"Well. Cristiano Ronaldo is our flag. He reaches all parts of the world, he made his contribution when called upon and we have to thank him." Pepe on Cristiano Ronaldo:"Well. Cristiano Ronaldo is our flag. He reaches all parts of the world, he made his contribution when called upon and we have to thank him."[@abolapt] https://t.co/TLXAdMr8qb

Reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken with Al-Nassr about a potential swoop for his longtime teammate. Porto's president has told Pepe that he can stay at the club for as long as he wants.

However, the lure of joining Ronaldo in the Middle East for big money may be too difficult an opportunity to turn down. He has made 11 appearances across competitions, helping the side keep four clean sheets.

