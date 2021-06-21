Manchester United to make midfield star their best-paid player to keep him at the club - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly offer Paul Pogba a bumper new deal to keep him at the club.

The Frenchman’s contract expires in the summer of 2022, and the club are willing to offer him a deal worth £400,000-a-week to extend his stay beyond next summer.

Pogba’s spell at Manchester United has been mixed so far as there have been some brilliant displays but some lows as well.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but it remains to be seen if the Whites will sign him with Zinedine Zidane no longer in charge of the club.

Pogba currently earns £300,000-a-week, and is behind David de Gea, who is the highest earner at the club with a salary of £375,000-a-week.

Paul Pogba’s agent and Manchester United haven’t seen eye to eye

Mino Raiola, Paul Pogba’a agent, is a tough negotiator. Raiola and Manchester United have not been on the same page in recent times.

Raiola revealed late last year that Pogba’s future lies away from Manchester United.

“I can say that it's over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United,” he told Tuttosport.

“Paul is unhappy with Man United as he is no longer able to express himself in the way that he would like and as he is expected to. Paul needs a new team, a change of air.”

It will take massive wages to turn Pogba’s head, and the player himself has admitted there has been no contact from the club regarding a new deal.

“I have one year left on my contract, everyone knows that. There have been no concrete proposals for extensions. I'm still in Manchester.

“After the season there was the vacation, so I didn't sit down with the managers and coach. I'm focused on the Euro,” Pogba said in a press conference.

Should Manchester United fail to agree a new deal with Pogba, they will look to ship him out before the summer transfer window closes.

