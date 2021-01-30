Manchester United make move for Sporting Lisbon ace Pedro Goncalves - Reports

According to Portuguese news outlet Record, Manchester United have now made an approach for Sporting Lisbon talisman Pedro Goncalves.

The reports claims that Manchester United and Liverpool had previously inquired about the 22-year-old Portuguese, but their advances were immediately turned down, as Sporting are not interested in losing their best player mid-season.

The 22-year-old has had a sensational season so far for Sporting Lisbon and he currently tops the Primeira Liga scoring chart with 12 goals.

He has inspired the Lions to the top of the league table, and his superb outings have caught the eyes of several Premier League sides, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

Pedro Gonçalves in Liga NOS this season:



⏰ 1093 minutes

⚽️ 12 goals

🅰️ 2 assists



Directly involved in a goal every 78 minutes on average. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/A3psnGSufK — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 29, 2021

It is reported that Manchester United are now leading the race to sign the winger, who has a €60 million release clause in his contract which runs until 2025.

With transfer speculation swirling around, Gonçalves’ agent Jorge Pires recently spoke out, saying the 22-year-old will stay put with the Primeira Liga leaders.

Speaking on the Portuguese radio station TSF, he said: “At the moment there is nothing concrete and, even if there was, it wouldn’t be the best moment for Pedro Gonçalves and much less for Sporting."

However, Record claim that the player is waiting for United to make a formal bid, as he has his sight set on a move to the Premier League.

Pedro Goncalves could join Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United

Manchester United v Sheffield United - Premier League

In January 2020, Manchester United completed the signing of Sporting Lisbon’s best player Bruno Fernandes for €55 million. The midfielder hit the ground running and took the Premier League by storm, as he inspired the Red Devils to a top-four finish.

Now Manchester United are looking to snap another Sporting Lisbon ace in Pedro Goncalves.

Pedro Goncalves. He's portuguese and plays for Sporting CP. YouTube also confirmed he's a baller.



Bring him to old Trafford, @ManUtd! pic.twitter.com/YFC5Qsg6By — jαck. (@UtdOptimist) January 29, 2021

Goncalves is no stranger to English football after previously playing with the Wolverhampton Wanderers’ under-23s side for two years prior to his return to Portugal.

The 22-year-old is a right-footed attacker whose versatility allows him to play in any position across the frontline, and Manchester United will undoubtedly be bolstering their attacking ranks with a player of his quality.