Manchester United make offer to sign 30-year-old midfielder: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made an offer to free agent Christian Eriksen, who continues to be linked with a number of clubs.

Eriksen, 30, made his return to the Premier League in late January, joining Brentford on a short-term deal. He impressed during his time with the Bees, making 11 league appearances, scoring a goal and contributing four assists.

Following the expiration of his deal with Brentford, two teams that have been linked with a move for Eriksen are Manchester United and his former club Tottenham Hotspur.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that the Red Devils have now made an offer to the Danish midfielder to join Erik ten Hag's United on a free transfer.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Man Utd understood to have made an offer to Christian Eriksen & are among the clubs interested in signing him. 30yo Denmark playmaker a free agent after Brentford contract ended. theathletic.com/news/mancheste… Man Utd understood to have made an offer to Christian Eriksen & are among the clubs interested in signing him. 30yo Denmark playmaker a free agent after Brentford contract ended. #MUFC summer priority remains De Jong but other options too @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Man Utd understood to have made an offer to Christian Eriksen & are among the clubs interested in signing him. 30yo Denmark playmaker a free agent after Brentford contract ended. #MUFC summer priority remains De Jong but other options too @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/mancheste…

Eriksen has previously shed light on his situation with regard to interest from a number of clubs, telling Viaplay (via The Athletic):

“I have different offers and options, which we are considering, and then we make a decision. I would love to play Champions League football again. I know how much fun it is, but it isn’t essential for me.”

Manchester United can't offer Eriksen Champions League football as a result of them finishing sixth in the Premier League. However, they can offer the Dane the opportunity to be part of Erik ten Hag's rebuild at Old Trafford.

Eriksen has earned huge praise for his return to action after he suffered a cardiac arrest at the European Championships last summer. The veteran midfielder was released by Serie A side Inter Milan as a result but returned to top form for Brentford this year.

Manchester United looking at an influx of current and former Ajax talent under Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag seems to have a specific plan

Another name being constantly linked with a move to Manchester United is Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Like Eriksen, De Jong is formerly of Ajax and featured 59 times under Erik ten Hag at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

According to Sky Sports, United remain in talks with Barcelona over a deal for the 25-year-old. They have also been linked with another Ajax talent in Brazilian winger Antony.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Manchester United have genuine interest in Antony, of course Erik ten Hag knows him so well - still no bid, just internal discussions. @FabrizioRomano #MUFC Manchester United have genuine interest in Antony, of course Erik ten Hag knows him so well - still no bid, just internal discussions. 🚨 Manchester United have genuine interest in Antony, of course Erik ten Hag knows him so well - still no bid, just internal discussions. 🇳🇱🔴@FabrizioRomano #MUFC

The Red Devils have made initial enquiries for the 22-year-old, who impressed for the Amsterdam side under Ten Hag this past season. Antony managed 33 appearances, scoring 12 goals and contributing 10 assists.

He has three years left on his current deal with the Eredivisie champions but could be persuaded to link up with his former manager at Old Trafford.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far