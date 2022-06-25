Manchester United make offer to sign €50 million-rated forward, player blocks move: Reports

Manchester United have made an offer for Leeds United forward Raphinha but the player is only keen on a move to Barcelona.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Raphinha has been blocking offers from Manchester United and several other Premier League clubs for months.

The report claims that the Brazilian international has been approached by Liverpool and Chelsea as well.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have also made their offers for the Brazilians according to the aforementioned source.

However, the Leeds United winger is still holding out for a move to Barcelona who have reaffirmed their interest in him.

It has also been claimed that Raphinha's agent Deco, who formerly played for Barcelona and Chelsea, is working to find a solution before the end of June.

Next week can be crucial. Chelsea also called Leeds, but Sterling is top priority. Arsenal and Tottenham are both still working on Raphinha. Barcelona, no fresh bid as of now. No one reached an agreement with Leeds yet, asking £65m fee, stronger after Kalvin deal.

As per Sport, Leeds value their star winger at €50 million but Barcelona have been asking the Whites to lower their demands.

The Manchester United target has also asked the Yorkshire club to continue their negotiations with the Blaugrana.

Raphinha has been brilliant for Leeds United since his £17 million move from Ligue 1 side Rennes in 2020.

The Brazil international has scored a total of 17 goals and has provided 12 assists in 67 games for the Whites till date.

His form for Leeds has also seen him earn a place in Tite's Brazilian national team. He has nine caps for Selecao, netting three goals.

The 25-year-old has been a key reason why Leeds United managed to avoid relegation last season.

Manchester United must act soon in the transfer market

With their rivals having started their activities in the transfer market, Manchester United must step up soon.

The Red Devils had a thoroughly underwhelming season last time out, having only managed to secure a sixth-placed finish.

Erik ten Hag has taken up a massive challenge by becoming the manager of Manchester United, who have been on a constant downward spiral over the years.

Since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, the Red Devils have fallen off their perch, which is why Ten Hag will have to deal with a monumental amount of pressure.

The 20-time English champions need to act soon in the transfer market, especially with most of their rivals having started their business.

Raphinha has what it takes to become a massive success at Old Trafford but the Red Devils must be ready with a plan B since he prefers a move to Barcelona.

