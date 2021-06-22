Manchester United make progress in negotiations for La Liga superstar - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly getting closer to agreeing on a deal for Villarreal defender Pau Torres. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is searching for a centre-back to partner Harry Maguire at the heart of his defense, and Torres has been identified as a top target for the club.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Pau Torres is being made a priority signing by Manchester United.

The Red Devils have had an offer rejected by Real Madrid for Raphael Varane and are not willing to meet the €80 million valuation for the defender by Los Blancos. Hence, they are now focusing all their efforts on bringing Torres to Old Trafford this summer.

Torres' current deal at Villarreal runs until 2024. The defender has a release clause of €60 million, but the report states that although the club would prefer the full fee to be paid, they would be willing to accept a player-plus-cash deal if clubs cannot meet Torres' price.

Torres was one of La Liga's standout performers during the 2020-21 season and is now impressing at the heart of Spain's defense at Euro 2020.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to bring the 24-year-old to Manchester United and sees him as a long-term partner to Harry Maguire.

Manchester United set for a huge transfer window

Jadon Sancho in action for Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United are looking set to make a huge splash in the transfer window this summer.

Apart from Torres, Manchester United are looking to strengthen in other positions as well. The Red Devils are currently locked in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over a deal for England winger Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United failed in their attempts to sign Sancho last summer but are growing increasingly confident of getting the deal over the line during this transfer window.

The winger has reportedly already agreed on personal terms with Manchester United, and all that's left is to find a suitable fee to complete the deal.

The Red Devils have already had an offer of £72 million rejected by Dortmund, who are holding out for a fee of €90 million for the winger. However, it only seems a matter of time before Manchester United manage to complete the deal.

Sancho deal. Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are still negotiating, player’s camp as clubs “confident and optimistic” to reach an agreement. 🔴 #MUFC



Payment structure/add ons, key to complete the deal - but there’s no total agreement yet. #Sancho https://t.co/onNLnN6nIj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2021

