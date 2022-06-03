Manchester United make staggering player-plus-cash offer worth €105 million for 22-year-old: Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly made a huge player-plus-cash offer for Benfica superstar Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan enjoyed a stunning season for the Lisbon club. He netted 34 times in 41 appearances, scoring goals against Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-final.

The 22-year-old's sensational form has led to him becoming one of the most sought-after forwards in European football. He is incredibly versatile, quick and deadly in front of goal.

The Uruguayan international, though, still has three years left on his contract, meaning the Liga Portugal side will not let him leave for cheap this summer.

According to Portuguese outlet Correio de Manha, Manchester United have made an offer to Benfica worth over €100 million. The report claims that the Red Devils have offered €75 million up front, as well as a potential €20 million in bonuses.

United are also prepared to include a player in the deal, with midfielder Andreas Pereira being offered.

Pereira, who the Premier League side value at €10 million, has spent the previous two seasons on loan at Lazio and Flamengo. He has just over 12 months left on his current deal.

Manchester United desperate for new forward this summer

Following a disastrous season for the Red Devils, in which they failed to qualify for the Champions League, new manager Erik ten Hag will be keen to conduct a squad overhaul.

United are set to lose several senior players this summer. The North West club have already confirmed the imminent departures of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

One area of the field, the three-time European champions undoubtedly need to improve is in attack, after scoring just 57 top-flight goals in the campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo is 37-years-old and Edinson Cavani's deal is up this month. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have dramatically lost form while Mason Greenwood is out due to off-field troubles.

Nunez would represent a real coup for the club, with several of Europe's biggest clubs linked with a move for the South American superstar.

