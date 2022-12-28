Manchester United make stunning decision regarding January transfers: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly arrived at the decision of only sanctioning loan deals in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Earlier this summer, the Red Devils roped in five players on permanent deals and Martin Dubravka on a season-long loan transfer. The club dished out a combined sum of over £210 million to sign Antony, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, and Tyrell Malacia.

However, new manager Erik ten Hag has found it difficult to cement his philosophy at Old Trafford due to a lack of top players in crucial positions. Despite missing out on Cody Gakpo's signature, the club are still keeping tabs on Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Victor Osimhen, Enzo Fernandez, Frenkie de Jong, and Denzel Dumfries.

According to The Athletic journalist Laurie Whitwell, United have been dealt a massive transfer blow as the club's top brass have confirmed that only loan deals are affordable in January.

Manchester United are in need of a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract terminated on a mutual agreement earlier last month. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are currently their only options.

Furthermore, the Red Devils are also on the hunt for an upgrade for Fred and Scott McTominay. With Aaron Wan-Bissaka expected to depart next month, the club are also in search of a first-team right-back.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the 2022-23 Premier League table with 29 points from 15 games, one point off fourth spot.

Manchester United told to focus on apt recruitment after Cristiano Ronaldo's exit

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has claimed that Manchester United can shape their first-team with a proper transfer business following Cristiano Ronaldo's toxic departure. Speaking to Mirror, he said:

"His departure means United can finally have closure on what has been a tumultuous few months. Erik ten Hag isn't going to be asked questions about him week in, week out and we're not going to be having television cameras panning to Ronaldo on the bench."

Sharing his thoughts on the club's recruitment plans, he said:

"It's now really vital that if they are going to do any business, it seems to make sense among the United supporter base and they say, 'Yes, we understand why we are getting that player or selling that one', or 'We understand why we are heavily linked with him'."

Predicting a fresh start for the Red Devils, Collymore added:

"Being able to do that is so important and it hasn't been the case with United for a while. Now, there's an opportunity for them to start doing again what they have done for decades – win more than they lose, play with a swagger and be in the title conversation at the end. Ronaldo leaving the club massively enhances that opportunity."

Prior to his exit, Ronaldo scored three goals and laid out two assists in 16 overall appearances for Manchester United this season.

