Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign Christian Eriksen as a free agent: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to sign Christian Eriksen as a free agent following the midfielder's impressive return to the Premier League.

Eriksen, 30, joined Brentford in January 2022 on a six-month deal. He left Serie A giants Inter Milan by mutual consent due to the use of a cardioverter-defibrillator. This came after he suffered a cardiac arrest with Denmark in the EURO 2020.

The Danish midfielder flourished for Thomas Frank's side, scoring one goal and contributing four assists in 11 league appearances. His arrival at the Brentford Community Stadium coincided with a huge upturn in form for the Bees. They won seven of the 11 games he appeared in and finished 13th in their first season after promotion.

However, with his short-term deal coming to an end, he will become a free agent on June 30 and has already been linked with numerous sides.

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are the latest team to join the race for his signature, with Ten Hag keen to pursue the 30-year-old.

The Dutch coach is reportedly impressed with Eriksen's desire and wants the Dane to be part of his midfield rebuild at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are set to depart the Red Devils this summer and Ten Hag is already planning for a new era at Manchester United.

United will face competition from the midfielder's former side Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, who are also interested in his services.

Spurs have the added incentive of having qualified for the UEFA Champions League with a fourth placed finish in the Pemier League.

Meanwhile, Everton staved off a huge risk of relegation to preserve their place in the English top flight.

Erik ten Hag may have an Ajax spine at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag eager to reunite with Frenkie de Jong

Christian Eriksen may be one of a few former Ajax players Erik ten Hag looks to bring to Manchester United this summer.

The 30-year-old played at the Eredivisie giants from 2010 to 2013 before joining Tottenham in 2013 for £12.7 million.

He made 163 appearances for Ajax, scoring 32 goals and contributing 65 assists.

He could be joined at Manchester United by a number of current and former Ajax players. Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is reportedly Ten Hag's top transfer target (per SPORT).

The Barcelona midfielder flourished under Ten Hag at Ajax, making 59 appearances, scoring three goals and contributing four assists.

Defender Jurrien Timber, 20, is another name that continues to be linked with the Red Devils. The Guardian reports that United are in early talks with Ajax over a €50 million (£43 million) move for the defender.

Meanwhile, Brazilian winger Antony is also a reported target with Metro reporting that United and Liverpool have made enquiries.

