Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick given £75.6 million to strengthen squad in January - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly hand Ralf Rangnick a £75.6 million budget in January if he is able to sell a few fringe players at Old Trafford. The news has been reported by Spanish outlet Marca.

Manchester United appointed Ralf Rangnick on December 2 after a poor run of form under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian spent heavily in the summer to bring Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford.

However, despite assembling an expensive team over the last few years, Solskjaer was unable to win any silverware with Manchester United. Not only did it reflect poorly on the club, it also left them with an expensive but inefficient squad at Old Trafford.

Conditions set for Rangnick's £75.6m budget

Manchester United have reportedly prepared a £75.6 million budget for Rangnick for the winter transfer window on the premise that a few players are sold first. The club currently have a top-heavy squad which needs trimming at the earliest.

The likes of Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard are good players but do not get much game time due to the depth of the squad at Manchester United. Hence, it would be wise for the club to move these players out of the club as it would considerably lower their wage bill.

Moreover, there are other players like Anthony Martial who are simply no longer good enough for the club. Given the Frenchman's young age, the Red Devils should be able to sell him for a decent fee this January.

Manchester United need to strengthen their midfield

Heavy spending in the final third and backline has fortified Manchester United in most areas of the pitch. However, their midfield remains a problem going into the New Year.

Manchester United have varying problems at the center of the pitch. Paul Pogba is inconsistent and Nemanja Matic is too old for the Premier League while Fred and Scott McTominay are yet to set the stage alight. Bruno Fernandes remains their only top quality midfielder.

Hence, it would be wise for Rangnick to use the money in the winter to bring in a quality midfielder at Manchester United.

January targets for Manchester United

Manchester United have been linked with several names in the upcoming winter transfer window. The Red Devils are reportedly monitoring the situation of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, West Ham captain Declan Rice and several others.

It remains to be seen who Rangnick will choose to sell in January to bring in new players.

