Manchester United managerial contenders have told the club that 24-year-old forward will be a vital asset - Reports

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is having a torrid season at Old Trafford. He has scored only five goals in 27 games for the Red Devils this season.

The 24-year-old is no longer a guaranteed starter for United and his position was further put into doubt after being benched against Leicester City, despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, according to a recent report by the Sun, Rashford is a vital asset at Old Trafford. The club have no plans to sell him and their sentiments have been matched by the managerial candidates who have been interviewed for the full-time job at Old Trafford.

After a good summer window, fans expected United to challenge for the Premier League title in the 2021-22 season. However, it has been a poor term for the Red Devils so far, with inconsistency and lack of quality spelling trouble for them.

The players have underperformed as a squad and Marcus Rashford is a prime example of such an instance.

Rashford's poor form has synced with the rise of Anthony Elanga, who has been impressive this season. United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick has preferred to use the young Swede over the MBE award winner. Rashford's limited game has thrown his United future into doubt, which the Sun claims will end with him staying at the club.

The club are reportedly trying to pacify the situation between the German boss and the English player. The Sun's report said that a United source has revealed that Rangnick simply does not fancy the player anymore. However, when the club communicated with him about their plans, the England international was said to be calm about the situation.

Erik Ten Hag reportedly close to becoming the permanent manager of Manchester United

Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag could be set to take over the reins at Old Trafford next season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are currently in discussions with Ten Hag about his project, long-term plans and budget for the upcoming season.

The Red Devils will have to pay €2m release clause to sign him from Ajax, according to reports. For the past few months, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has also been in the race for the managerial role. However, in the last few days, Ten Hag has clearly become the favorite to get the job.

