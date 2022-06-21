Manchester United may be forced to keep 26-year-old this summer due to lack of offers: Reports

Manchester United may reportedly be forced to keep hold of striker Anthony Martial this summer with there being a lack of interest in the French star.

Martial seems to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford following a disappointing season for the 26-year-old.

However, United are having a hard time offloading the former AS Monaco striker, with Manchester Evening News reporting that "nobody is breaking the door down" to sign the forward.

Martial encountered a difficult season last campaign both for the Red Devils and out on loan at La Liga side Sevilla.

The Frenchman made 11 appearances for United, scoring just once before being sent to Sevilla to gain more first-team action.

Injury issues and a continued lack of form would plague his time at Julián Lopetegui's side, where he managed just 10 appearances and one goal.

The French striker has fallen down the pecking order at United, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho ahead of him.

Manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly close to luring his former Ajax forward Antony to the Red Devils, which only further jeopardizes Martial's place in the side.

He may have to settle for another season on the bench at United with there being no interest in his services.

Martial is tied to the club until 2024, having joined back in 2015 for £36 million, which at the time made him the most expensive teenager in world football.

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has gone off the boil after a bright start

Martial scored an iconic debut goal

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial broke onto the scene back in 2015 with a sensational debut goal against fierce rivals Liverpool in the Premier League. It guided United to a 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

Soon many were envisioning the French star as a future world class talent as he wowed fans with his threat in front of goal and agility. He quickly became a mainstay in the Manchester United side, racking up 79 goals for the Red Devils in 269 appearances.

But he has gone off the boil in recent seasons, none more so than the campaign just gone where he experienced the worst performance of his career to date.

Lauren 🔴 @TheFirminoShow Injuries are apparently the prime reason for why Manchester United star Anthony Martial failed his loan spell at Sevilla, a club director has revealed. (Daily Mirror) Injuries are apparently the prime reason for why Manchester United star Anthony Martial failed his loan spell at Sevilla, a club director has revealed. (Daily Mirror) https://t.co/EtnTet7xyX

The Frenchman had desired to leave Manchester United in search of first-team minutes at Sevilla but failed to impress.

In March, he touched on his future at Old Trafford, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"I asked United to leave because I wanted to play. I still have a contract but they know what I want, so we will see at the end of the season. 'When [Rangnick] arrived, my objective was to leave. I told him I wanted to leave and that's it."

