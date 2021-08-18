Manchester United midfielder agrees to join Flamengo on a loan deal - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is close to securing a one-year loan move to Brazilian club Flamengo.

Pereira did not feature for Manchester United in their behind-closed-doors friendly against Burnley on Tuesday, and has already agreed terms with Flamengo.

Flamengo are still in talks with Manchester United regarding his wages and a potential purchase clause.

Andreas Pereira | Player has said yes to Flamengo, now a matter of discussing wage % for loan from Manchester United, and any purchase clause. https://t.co/eJcEjDa292 #mufc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) August 17, 2021

The 25-year old feature in pre-season for Manchester United and has been around the fringes of first-team football.

Despite making 25 appearances in the 2019-20 season for the Red Devils, Pereira failed to convince Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last summer, and was sent out on loan.

Andreas Pereira likely to be sold by Manchester United

A move to Lazio was supposed to help Pereira, but the Brazilian was predominantly used as an impact player off the bench. Pereira made 26 appearances in the Serie A for Lazio, but started just three times and played a combined total of just 528 minutes.

Manchester United have sufficient depth in the midfield and attacking department, so Pereira has fallen down the pecking order despite his versatility.

The midfielder has been at Manchester United since signing for them as a teenager in 2012, and has represented them at various youth levels. He has appeared 75 times for Manchester United across all competitions, and has scored four goals and provided five assists in the process.

Pereira’s best season in a Manchester United jersey came in the 2019-20 season, where he made 25 appearances under Solskjaer.

Everton have approached Manchester United for Andreas Pereira. Many clubs are interested in signing Andreas on loan, Man Utd still prioritize permanent sale 🇧🇷 #EFC #MUFC @mattemoretto



As per @fredcaldeira, Flamengo asked for Andreas Pereira on loan sharing his salary. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2021

Manchester United have since signed some world class players in the attacking midfield role, and Pereira’s inconsistent displays have failed to catch Solskjaer’s attention.

He has the chance to remain in England with Everton interested in his services, but is expected to move to his native Brazil, while Fenerbahce are another club interested in him.

Manchester United have strengthened their squad well so far this summer, and offloading Pereira will also be good business as they have some deadwood on their roster.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava