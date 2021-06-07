Manchester United midfielder attracting interest from AS Roma - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek could leave after just a year at the club.

The Dutchman joined Manchester United from Ajax for a fee of £35million last summer, but has struggled for regular playing time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Van de Beek made 19 appearances in the Premier League last season, but started in only four of those games as Solskjaer preferred the likes of Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, and Fred in midfield.

Despite a subpar debut campaign at Manchester United, Van de Beek is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Rafael van der Vaart: "He [Van de Beek] needs minutes very quickly. He’s still young, but time flies. A club like Borussia Dortmund would have been a better step for him. Manchester United is perhaps a step too high for him." — utdreport (@utdreport) June 3, 2021

As per Transfermarketweb, Everton, AS Roma and clubs in the Eredivisie are tracking the Dutch midfielder, who could be sold for less than what he was signed for.

Manchester United could sell Van de Beek to make way for new signings

The Red Devils have been linked with several players, and could strengthen their team to push Manchester City next season.

While moves for a centre-back and a creative player have been mooted, a central midfielder could also be on the way.

Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans is one player the Red Devils have been linked lately, but they may have to sell first to sign the Belgian.

Manchester United are close to signing Jadon Sancho and will spend a considerable amount of their summer transfer funds in doing so.

:EXCLUSIVE:Roma are in talks with Manchester United to sign #vandeBeek , pic.twitter.com/9HvsbDVKcQ — Mourinistas Fan (@MourinhoNews77) June 3, 2021

Signing another midfield could become easier if Manchester United manage to offload van de Beek this summer.

With Bruno Fernandes the preferred option in the number 10 role, and the likes of Fred and McTominay offering more defensively, it’s difficult to see Van de Beek becoming a regular under Solskjaer next season.

If they are not going to be using him in his preferred role and setup, it’s best for the two parties to part ways this summer.

Manchester United need a player who can protect the back four more than someone with the box-to-box abilities of Van de Beek.

