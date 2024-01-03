Manchester United midfielder Casemiro set to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr as contract details emerge: Reports

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is reportedly set to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr next summer. According to journalist Ali Al-Harbi, the Brazilian will allegedly sign a two-and-a-half-year deal until the end of 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr bolstered their squad over the summer, bringing in the likes of Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte, Otavio, and Marcelo Brozovic. These transfers have aided the Knights of Najd in challenging Al-Hilal for the Saudi Pro League title.

Al-Nassr would be further strengthened by the reported arrival of Casemiro. The 31-year-old has impressed in his 18 months at Manchester United so far, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 63 appearances across all competitions. He also helped the Red Devils win the Carabao Cup last season and is contracted to the club until June 2026.

Casemiro has struggled with injury issues this season, missing 16 games across all competitions. He will hope to find success with Cristiano Ronaldo again.

The pair played alongside each other between 2013 and 2018 at Real Madrid, where they won 11 trophies together, as well as during the 2022-23 season at Manchester United.

Robbie Savage reckons Manchester United attacker could explode into form like Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage believes Manchester United winger Antony still has the potential to be great, comparing his situation to Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2003.

Antony has failed to justify his reported £82 million price tag since arriving from Ajax last summer. The Brazilian has failed to register a goal contribution in 21 appearances across all competitions and scored just one Premier League goal in the whole of 2023.

Even though many United fans have started to give up on him, Savage has remained positive. While talking to a caller on BBC 6, he said (as per The Boot Room):

“Antony is a young man, I’m just saying that he will develop, but do you get time to develop at Manchester United if your numbers, your goals and assists output for someone who cost £85m, has it been good enough? The answer is no."

"But do you remember Ronaldo? Remember Ronaldo when he first came to United?"

The caller dismissed this view, saying:

“You can’t put him in the same bracket as Ronaldo."

To which Savage responded:

"I’m not, but listen to what I’m saying, it’s a young player at one of the biggest clubs in the world and people take time to settle, right now he’s not been good enough for Manchester United, I totally agree with you."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Red Devils back during the 2003-04 campaign from Sporting CP as an 18-year-old. The Portugal skipper had a slow start, scoring six goals in 40 appearances but his potential was there for everyone to see. He went on to establish himself as one of the greatest wingers in Premier League history at Old Trafford.

On the other hand, Antony is 23 and has worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax in previous years. Even though he still has time to prove his merit this season, he has a lot to do before he can be compared to Ronaldo.