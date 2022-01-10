Manchester United midfielder reaches 'verbal agreement' with club over permanent transfer - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has reportedly agreed to join Flamengo. The 26-year-old is currently on loan with the Brazilian outfit until the end of the season.

According to Bolavip, Andreas Pereira has reached a 'verbal agreement' with Falengo to make his loan move permanent. The Belgian has been in impressive form for Flamengo this season, scoring five goals in 22 appearances for the Brazilian club.

Flamengo are currently discussing a full transfer for the player.

Flamengo are reportedly eager to sign Pereira permanently and have made progress in their negotiations with the player's representatives. Reports have suggested Flamengo has reached a verbal agreement with the midfielder and his contract will be for four years. Now for the deal to be finalized, it depends on Manchester United's agreement.

"My desire has always been to stay here at Flamengo, and now we are going to do everything," Pereira recently told ESPN.

Pereira joined the Red Devils' youth academy in 2011 at the age of 16. He went on to make his professional debut for the club during the 2014-15 season. After failing to become a regular member of the club's first team, Pereira spent the 2016-17 season on loan with Spanish club Granada.

He enjoyed an impressive season with the La Liga side, scoring five goals in 35 league appearances for the club. His performances caught the attention of Valencia, who signed him on loan for the 2017-18 season.

Upon returning to Manchester United in the summer of 2018, the midfielder decided to stay at Old Trafford and fight for a place in the club's starting line-up. He made 22 appearances in all competitions for the club that season and contributed one goal.

Andreas Pereira became a regular starter for the Red Devils during the 2019-20 campaign, making 40 appearances for the club in all competitions. He also scored two goals.

He was, however, considered surplus to requirements in the summer of 2020 by former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Pereira was subsequently sent on loan to Italian club Lazio for the 2020-21 campaign. The 26-year-old joined Brazilian club Flamengo on a season-long loan deal in August 2021.

While Flamengo are keen to sign the midfielder permanently, they could struggle to match Manchester United's €20 million asking price for Andreas Pereira. Reports have suggested the Red Devils could be set to lower the Belgian's price tag as he has less than eighteen months left on his contract with the club.

Andreas Pereira's potential sale will help Manchester United raise funds to sign a defensive midfielder

Andreas Pereira in action for Flamengo.

Manchester United have reportedly prioritized the signing of a defensive midfielder during the ongoing January transfer window. The Red Devils have struggled against top quality opposition this season due to their inability to win the ball back and keep hold of possession in midfield.

Ralf Rangnick's side will, however, need to part ways with some fringe players to raise the funds required to sign a top-quality midfielder. Pereira is believed to be close to joining Flamengo whilst Anthony Martial has been linked with a move to Sevilla, according to Sky Sports.

Anthony Martial to Sevilla is very 'cold' today. Negotiations have stopped

On the incomings front, the club have been linked with a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, according to the Daily Mail. The Red Devils will reportedly need to match Wolves' £40 million price tag to stand a chance to signing Neves during the ongoing transfer window.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra