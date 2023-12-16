Manchester United midfielder ready to follow Donny van de Beek and leave Old Trafford in January - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is reportedly set to leave Old Trafford come January, after Donny van de Beek made the decision to leave on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt. According to 90Min, the Brazilian's tenure with the Red Devils might be approaching its final stages.

Casemiro made a high-profile switch to Manchester United in August of 2022. His arrival, a transaction that saw United shelling out a hefty £60m to Real Madrid, was met with grand expectations. The midfielder inked a four-year deal as a long-term commitment to the club's midfield struggles.

Initially, Casemiro's impact was clear as he helped stabilize a faltering midfield, delivering necessary goals while drawing praise from manager Erik ten Hag. However, his journey has been marred by disciplinary issues, with three red cards in his new Red Devils career so far, more than the two in his Real Madrid career.

The Brazilian's recent injury has also sidelined him since October and he is expected to return to training in January. Reports have hinted at significant interest from the Saudi Pro League, and Manchester United are inclined to entertain offers for the Brazilian.

Sources close to the matter have affirmed that Casemiro himself is coming to terms with the idea of a new chapter away from Manchester. Paris Saint-Germain's name has also surfaced in the transfer talks, but financial constraints related to Fair Play regulations might edge them out of contention.

Manchester United midfielder set for Bundesliga loan spell

Donny van de Beek is set for a temporary switch to Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt. This loan arrangement, set to be finalized in the upcoming January transfer window, will be the next step in the 26-year-old's journey.

Since his £35m transfer from Ajax to Manchester United back in September 2020, Van de Beek's career in the Premier League has been a challenging one. With just six Premier League starts under his belt, his time at United has not unfolded as many had anticipated.

Despite the limited opportunities, Van de Beek's overall contribution to the team hasn't gone unnoticed. In his tenure with Manchester United, he has made 62 appearances across various competitions, finding the back of the net twice. However, the need for regular first-team football is understandable and a stint in the Bundesliga could provide just that.