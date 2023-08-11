Manchester United midfielder set for medical ahead of €15 million move away from Old Trafford

Manchester United midfielder Fred is set to undergo a medical at Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The Red Devils have confirmed that the 30-year-old is headed to Istanbul on Saturday (August 12) to take his medical tests. He will then agree terms and need to receive international clearance to process the move.

The Times' Paul Hirst reports that Fred is joining Fenerbahce in a €15 million deal. He leaves Manchester United after spending five years at Old Trafford, in which he experienced a rollercoaster ride.

Fred arrived at Old Trafford in 2018 from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk for €59 million. That fee was somewhat of a burden on the Brazilian as his performances were constantly under the microscope.

The Brazil international made 213 appearances across competitions during his time at Old Trafford. He scored 14 goals and provided 19 assists while winning the League Cup in the season gone by.

Fred enjoyed his best form to date in Red Devils colors under Erik ten Hag in the 2022-23 campaign. He bagged four goals and six assists in 36 matches across competitions but couldn't cement a regular starting berth in Ten Hag's midfield.

Ten Hag expressed his delight with Fred during last season, saying that the midfielder has the right attitude. He said (via The Daily Mail):

"Every time when he's coming on, he's ready. He's on the front foot and he brings the right quality to the game. That is great to have that as a team and as a manager."

Fred will go down as a unique player who never really lived up to his price tag. However, his positivity saw him build a good rapport with fans at Manchester United.

Manchester United ready to make their move for Sofyan Amrabat as Fred's replacement

Sofyan Amrabat is viewed as Fred's replacement.

The Red Devils already have Fred's replacement in their sights in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The Morrocan has been linked with Manchester United and could be reunited with Ten Hag.

Amrabat, 26, played under Ten Hag at Eredivisie side FC Utrecht and developed into one of Europe's most admired holding midfielders. He impressed for Vincenzo Italiano's side, featuring 49 times across competitions as they finished runners-up in the UEFA Europa Conference League and the Coppa Italia.

According to talkSPORT, Manchester United and Fiorentina are likely to open formal talks for Amrabat following Fred's departure. Ten Hag's side are ready to step up their interest in the Moroccan who is desiring a reunion with his former manager.