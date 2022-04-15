Manchester United midfielder tipped to leave the club in the summer - Reports

Manchester United are looking to offload Nemanja Matic this summer, as per club insider Jonathan Shrager.

The 33-year-old Serbian is under contract at Old Trafford until 2023 but Shrager has tipped him to leave the club this summer.

The Red Devils are expected to have a permanent manager this summer, with reports claiming that Erik ten Hag will be the man to take over the role next season.

The Ajax boss is likely to overhaul the squad and Matic could be one of several players leaving the squad this summer.

The Serbian midfielder is past his prime and his departure is unlikely to be a big loss for United. Ar 33, Matic is no longer the midfield beast he used to be.

He has played 13 games under Ralf Rangnick this season, with two assists to his name so far.

Matic joined Manchester United from Chelsea in 2017 under the leadership of Portuguese boss Jose Mourinho. He has made 183 appearances for the Red Devils so far.

The presence of more expensive midfielders and Matic's frequent run-ins with injuries has made his time at Old Trafford difficult. Paul Pogba is also likely to be the other midfielder to leave the club this summer, with the Frenchman's contract set to expire in a few months.

Matic's departure from Manchester United should be good news for all parties

Matic no longer has the legs to represent a top team in the Premier League. However, he could still be an important player in a physically less intense league.

His experience and tactical awareness could make him an asset to several other clubs in Europe.

The 33-year-old could be a good fit for Serie A, where the pace is slower but the tactical set-up is at the top level. A possible reunion with Jose Mourinho at AS Roma could also be an option for Matic.

For United, releasing Matic along with other non-performers could help the Red Devils rebuild their squad from scratch.

