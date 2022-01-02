Manchester United misfit stuck at Old Trafford due to transfer row with agent - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek will be forced to stay at club for the rest of the season following a row with his agent, according to the Mirror.

Van de Beek decided to part ways with long-time agent Guido Albers in October following a failed loan move to Everton in the summer of 2021. However, his decision to appoint Ali Dursan has backfired. The 24-year-old Manchester United midfielder has not been released by former agent Guido Albers from their previously agreed contract. Due to the row, van de Beek will be forced to stay at Manchester United for at least another six months.

A Dutch insider was quoted as saying the following:

“It is very difficult to see how Van de Beek can move in this window. Dursan cannot secure a mandate to agree a deal because Donny is still under contract to be represented by Albers’ agency. That two-year agreement does not expire till the end of the season. So, unless something changes, the player will remain in Manchester.”

Donny van de Beek has become one of the forgotten players at Manchester United. The 24-year-old midfielder was rarely used by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is now finding it hard to get games under Ralf Rangnick.

The 24-year-old Dutchman has played only 12 matches for Manchester United this season. Most of those games have come as substitute appearances. In the Premier League, van de Beek has got only 67 minutes of action so far this season.

Since his £35 million move from Ajax to Manchester United in 2020, van de Beek has made just 48 appearances for the club across all competitions.

As things stand, Donny van de Beek is behind the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic in the pecking order at Manchester United.

Since his appointment as interim manager, Manchester United are yet to lose a game under Ralf Rangnick. However, there have been a few underwhelming performances under the former RB Leipzig manager.

Manchester United have played four Premier League games under Rangnick and have won three of them. The Red Devils secured narrow 1-0 wins against Crystal Palace and Norwich City. However, United then suffered a damaging 1-1 draw against Newcastle United before a routine 3-1 win over Burnley.

As things stand, Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League standings, having amassed 31 points from 18 matches. The Red Devils are scheduled to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on the 3rd of January 2022.

