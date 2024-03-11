Manchester United monitoring PL duo as potential Raphael Varane and Casemiro replacements: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Everton duo Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana with question marks over Raphael Varane and Casemiro's futures.

Manchester Evening News reports that the Red Devils are tracking Branthwaite and Onana ahead of the summer transfer window. Erik ten Hag's men came up against the pair on Saturday (March 9) when they beat Sean Dyche's side 2-0 at Old Trafford.

Branthwaite, 21, has emerged as a contender to replace Varane, 30, whose contract expires at the end of the season. The young English defender has majorly impressed for the Toffees, helping his side keep 10 clean sheets in 31 games across competitions.

The England six-cap England U21 international got United fans pondering his potential arrival ahead of Saturday's game. He said (via UtdDistrict):

"It's my first time playing here [Old Trafford], so I'm looking forward to it."

Manchester United aren't the only club showing interest in Branthwaite. They are joined by Arsenal and La Liga giants Real Madrid in the race to sign the left-footed Everton center-back.

Meanwhile, Onana, 22, is also on the Red Devils' radar as they ponder replacing Casemiro, 32. The Belgian midfielder joined the Toffees from Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille for a reported £33 million in August 2022.

Onana has made 29 appearances across competitions this season, posting three goals and one assist. He's been praised for his energy and agility despite his 6.3 ft frame.

Everton could be forced to cash in on first-team stars this summer as they look to comply with the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules. They were hit with a 10-point deduction in November for breaching those rules but had this dropped to six on appeal.

Manchester United duo Varane and Casemiro face uncertain futures

Casemiro could be sold this summer.

Varane and Casemiro could be two of several high-profile names to leave Manchester United this summer. The former Real Madrid pair are touted as options to depart as British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe oversees the club's sporting operations.

The Red Devils are expected to undergo a squad overhaul this summer. Varane's contract expires at the end of the season and the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner looks to be headed for exit door.

Varane has appeared 27 times across competitions this season, helping his side keep 11 clean sheets. But, the Frenchman has dealt with fitness issues and Ten Hag preferred the likes of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans earlier this campaign.

Meanwhile, Casemiro's contract runs until June 2026 but he's garnered interest from the Saudi Pro League, per the source above. The Brazil international has struggled to replicate his fine form displayed during the 2022-23 campaign.

Casemiro joined Manchester United from Madrid in August 2022 for £74 million. He's appeared 21 times across competitions this season, registering five goals and two assists.