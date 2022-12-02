Manchester United mulling over loan move for youngster in January - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly contemplating a loan move for gifted midfielder Zidane Iqbal in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Iqbal, 19, has emerged as one of the best talents at Old Trafford since the turn of the year. After joining the youth ranks of the club in 2012, he made his senior-team debut during a 1-1 draw against BSC Young Boys in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League last season.

A versatile central operator blessed with flair and dribbling, Iqbal impressed on the Red Devils' pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia in July this year. However, he has failed to make an appearance under manager Erik ten Hag, having been named on the bench on nine occasions.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are reluctant to allow Iqbal to depart on a temporary deal considering their lack of depth in the midfield department. The Carrington coaching staff are of the opinion that the teenager will develop adequately while training with the first team for the rest of the 2022-23 campaign.

With Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Fred close to their thirties, Iqbal is regarded as a future star at Old Trafford. He is expected to secure a season-long loan next summer to get first-team action under his belt.

Iqbal, who is the first British-born South Asian to play for Manchester United, has also made two substitute appearances for Iraq so far.

Paul Parker urges Manchester United to sign in-demand Premier League midfielder

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo would be a good signing for the Red Devils. He said:

"Caicedo could be a good player to bring into the midfield because Manchester United are lacking quality midfielders. They have Christian Eriksen and Casemiro but they are also getting older."

Sharing his thoughts on Caicedo, Parker added:

"United have a lot of midfielders but not enough players with quality and he would help on that problem. He would definitely be an upgrade for Scott McTominay and I would even trust him to be a starter. So, I would love to get him to the club."

Caicedo, 21, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter for the Seagulls in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. Since arriving from Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million in January last year, he has netted two goals and laid out two assists in 25 overall matches.

An all-action box-to-box operator, Caicedo started all three of Ecuador's 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage games, scoring once in the process.

