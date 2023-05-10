Manchester United must pay £70 million if they are to sign 23-year-old transfer target - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly have to stump up £70 million to sign FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the summer.

Football Insider reports that the Red Devils are in the market for a new goalkeeper and are interested in Costa. However, the Portuguese shot-stopper, 23, only signed a new contract last November keeping him tied to the Primeira Liga club till 2027.

Hence, Porto are demanding £70 million for the Portuguese international. Manchester United are said to have sent scouts to Portugal to watch Costa during this season. He has kept 19 clean sheets in 38 games across competitions.

Costa is accomplished with the ball at his feet, something current United No.1 David de Gea has struggled with this season. The Spanish goalkeeper has reportedly agreed terms on a new deal but has not been promised a starting role next season. He has endured a topsy-turvy season amid some glaring mistakes.

The Red Devils are keen on signing a new goalkeeper to give De Gea competition for the starting berth. Diogo Dalot has talked up Costa's potential arrival at Old Trafford by lauding his Portuguese compatriot:

"I know perfectly well that he has the capacity to one day be a world reference. I don't know if he will be at Manchester United or another big club in Europe. He demonstrates at FC Porto that he is a differentiated goalkeeper and has helped the club a lot."

Costa has become Portugal's first-choice goalkeeper and featured in all five of their 2022 FIFA World Cup games in Qatar.

He also impressed in the UEFA Champions League this season, saving three consecutive penalties during the group stage. Penalty-saving is an issue that has plagued De Gea during his time at Manchester United.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio lambasts Manchester United's David de Gea for blunder leading to goal

De Gea had a game to forget against West Ham.

Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday (May 7) in the Premier League. Said Benrahma bagged the only goal of the game, with his weak shot being poorly handled by De Gea.

The Spanish shot-stopper has been slammed for the error that led to the Red Devils' second straight league defeat. Michail Antonio, a former Hammers player, took aim at the veteran goalkeeper, telling The Footballer's Football Podcast:

“I don’t really want to slate the man. But De Gea has got to do better. I don’t understand. He is such a good 'keeper. But he has these moments, I feel so bad for the guy."

Antonio continued by adding that although De Gea is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, he continues to have slip-ups:

"He was up there as one of the best 'keepers in the world, even though he is up there, he still has these crazy moments. That goal, it was so slow. When I saw the shot, I thought, ‘he is just going to collect this’.”

De Gea has featured 53 times across competitions this season, keeping 23 clean sheets. He's the Red Devils' longest-serving player having joined the club in 2011.

Poll : 0 votes