Manchester United must pay at least £35 million if they want to sign 26-year-old Premier League defender: Reports

Manchester United will reportedly have to stump up at least £35 million to sign Brentford left-back Rico Henry.

Football Insider reports that the Red Devils made an approach for Henry during the latter stages of the summer transfer window. They were unable to afford a deal for the English defender but could reignite interest next year.

Henry has been one of the Bees' top performers since their promotion to the Premier League in 2021. He made 39 appearances across competitions last season, bagging two assists.

Manchester United were on the lookout for a left-back following injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. They opted to sign Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur but could still target Henry in the future. He is said to be happy at the Gtech Community Stadium and has three years left on his contract.

However, he may be persuaded to make the move to a Premier League heavyweight and Brentford wouldn't stand in his way. A bid of around £35 million would be enticing to the Bees and their largest sum raised from a departure.

Henry is yet to represent England at senior level but may feel a move to Manchester United is likely to better his chances. He was called up to the Three Lions' U20 squad during his youth days on three occasions.

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a move for Henry's Brentford teammate Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney could be an option for Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils strengthened their attacker this summer with the signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for £72 million. However, the 20-year-old isn't the finished article yet and may need time to become the focal point of Erik ten Hag's frontline.

Thus, Football Transfers reports that Manchester United are interested in Brentford striker Ivan Toney. The England international is undergoing an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules at the moment.

However, Toney was one of the Premier League's in-form frontmen before his suspension. He bagged 20 goals in 33 league games, finishing third in the Golden Boot race.

The 27-year-old is claimed to have already held promising talks with United about joining Ten Hag's side. He is set to return from his suspension in January and it could be that he makes the move to Old Trafford during the winter transfer window.

Toney joined Brentford from Peterborough in 2020 for a mere £6 million. He has scored 60 goals and provided 21 assists in 124 games since then.