Manchester United new signing Rasmus Hojlund's debut set to be delayed - Reports

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund's debut is reportedly likely to take place after the international break next month.

Hojlund joined the Red Devils from Atalanta earlier this summer in a deal worth £72 million. But the Danish striker is dealing with a back issue and hasn't been able to feature for the club so far.

As per journalist Samuel Luckhurst, Manchester United fans will have to wait a few more weeks to see Hojlund in action. He is expected to miss their clashes against Nottingham Forest at home on August 26 and Arsenal at the Emirates on September 3.

Manchester United needed a striker this summer, having parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo in November 2022. Anthony Martial is injury-prone as he made just 29 appearances across competitions last season, registering nine goals and three assists.

As Hojlund recovers from his injury, manager Erik ten Hag has opted to start Marcus Rashford in their first two games of the season. However, the English forward has been rather disappointing, with his preferred position being the left wing.

Manchester United will hope to have Hojlund back in action soon, which will likely lead to Rashford moving to the left as well.

Hojlund, 20, scored nine goals and provided four assists in 32 Serie A games for Atalanta last season. He has also netted six goals in six games for Denmark after earning his senior cap in September last year.

Dimitar Berbatov explains importance of Rasmus Hojlund's return to Manchester United

Former Red Devils striker Dimitar Berbatov recently shared his thoughts on Marcus Rashford's disappointing performances this season as a centre-forward. He explained that the Englishman needs Rasmus Hojlund to return to action so that he can play on his preferred left wing.

Berbatov told Betfair:

“Man United are suffering with Marcus Rashford playing up front. I think we all know that he prefers to play on the wing, going inside, cutting in and scoring and doing everything that he can do with his quick feet."

“Manchester United need to fill the position of a striker, Rashford probably doesn't like playing as a nine. Him and Ten Hag need to talk about it..."

He added:

“Rasmus Hojlund needs to come back and be integrated into the team injury free, you can't rush it. They'll get the ball in the box to him and leave Rashford to do what he can do, going from the wings to use the space to cut inside, cross or shoot..."

Rashford had an exceptional 2022-23 season as he registered 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions. However, he has yet to replicate his form this season.