Manchester United news roundup: A Man Utd new signing rejected Real Madrid and Juventus, Red Devils could get a winger for a cut-price deal in January, and more - 10th October 2020

Manchester United have made a dismal start to the 2020-21 Premier League season, losing two of their last three games. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to make sure his side bounces back quickly from the humiliating 6-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

On that note, here is the latest news regarding the Red Devils on 10th October 2020.

Edinson Cavani rejected Juventus and Real Madrid to sign for Manchester United

New Manchester United number 7 Edinson Cavani reportedly rejected European giants Juventus and Real Madrid to join Manchester United, according to a report in Sportsmole.

The 33-year-old joined Manchester United on transfer deadline day after arriving on a free transfer from PSG.

💬 @ECavaniOfficial's exclusive first interview: 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝘁𝘄𝗼



▪️ Conversations with Ole

▪️ His goalscoring record

▪️ Receiving praise from @Persie_Official#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 10, 2020

The Red Devils needed a number 9 to challenge Anthony Martial as Odion Ighalo is due to move back to China in January.

The 33-year-old Uruguayan striker said in an interview with Manchester United's official website that he had a lot of options but wanted to play in the Premier League, and hence he chose Old Trafford as his next destination.

"Yes, we did have a lot of different options, (even) at a time when things aren’t so easy, neither in sport nor in the world in general. I was very attracted by the chance to play in English football, and what’s more, for Manchester United. So that was a really big attraction for me and a huge motivation too because I feel that I still have a big desire to compete, to work hard and to give the best of myself. Let’s hope that I can be up to the task and can represent this club, and along with everyone, help take it to the top," said Cavani.

Ousmane Dembele may move to Manchester United in January

Ousmane Dembele of FC Barcelona runs with the ball.

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has fallen down the pecking order at the Camp Nou under new manager Ronald Koeman.

Manchester United made a late offer for the 23-year-old which Dembele rejected, and that has reportedly left Barcelona 'furious'. The Spanish giants wanted to offload the French international to sign Memphis Depay from Lyon.

The Red Devils, according to a report in the Daily Star, may still land the French winger with a fee as low as £45million in January, though.

New Manchester United signing Facundo Pellistri excited to play for Manchester United

Manchester United completed the deadline day transfer of Uruguayan wonderkid Facundo Pellistri for a fee worth an initial £8 million.

The 18-year-old is a right-winger who is expected to feature straight away for the Red Devils after being added to their Champions League squad.

Alex Telles, Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek & Facundo Pellistri were named in Man. United’s #UCL 25-man squad #SSFootball — SuperSport Blitz (@SuperSportBlitz) October 8, 2020

"It was unimaginable to play in the first division with Penarol, and now to do it at Manchester United, I would never have dreamed of it. It is something very emotional for me and my family. It’s a league that I always watch with my parents, watching the great teams, and you can’t imagine going to play there. Now that I have the chance to play there, I’m looking forward to starting that new adventure and seeing how the rhythm is and if it is as fast as they say," said Pellistri.