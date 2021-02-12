Manchester United News Roundup: Mino Raiola's comments on Paul Pogba, Red Devils identify Premier League star as new target, and more — 11th February 2021

Manchester United continue their preparations as they are scheduled to travel to West Brom at the weekend in the Premier League. The Red Devils' impressive league campaign took a massive blow with a loss to Sheffield United and draws against both Arsenal and Everton. However, Manchester United would hope their 1-0 win against West Ham in the FA Cup will help them put together a string of wins.

Ahead of the upcoming clash at the Hawthorns, here is some of the latest Manchester United news.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent warning over Amad Diallo

Diallo in action for Atalanta

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been warned not to bring Amad Diallo into action too soon by U23s head coach Neil Wood. The teenager was purchased from Atalanta Bergamo for a fee of £19m despite playing just 13 minutes of professional football, and he has already impressed profoundly with his displays for the reserve team.

Wood believes that Solskjaer and his men must remain patient with Diallo, who arrived towards the end of last month and still needs time to settle into his new surroundings. He said of the Ivorian;

"You see he [Amad Diallo] has ability and he's linking up well. He doesn’t really have a relationship with any of these boys here. He came to Liverpool [last] Saturday and did well and the same [against Blackburn].

"He's training with the first team and doing well and he's still new to England and the style of football in England so it's going to take time and like all young players you have to be patient with them. He's gaining more confidence as the days go on."

Diallo has played just 180 minutes of football for Manchester United's reserves, but has racked up six direct goal contributions in that time.

Tomas Soucek impresses Manchester United scouts

Manchester United's scouts have been impressed by Tomas Soucek of West Ham United and are closely monitoring him ahead of the summer window, as per reports. The Czech midfielder, who arrived at the London Stadium in January, has been one of the most impressive signings in the division and is currently the top scorer for a high-flying Hammers side, currently sixth in the Premier League table.

8 - Tomáš Souček has scored eight Premier League goals for West Ham this season; excluding penalties, this is the most of any midfielder in the competition. Source. pic.twitter.com/fs0T9EhUa1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2021

With the likes of Paul Pogba's future still up in the air, Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Soucek to bolster their midfield options. However, Soucek — who moved to West Ham for €21m after an initial loan — is admired by several other clubs across Europe as well.

Mino Raiola's comments on Paul Pogba's future

Paul Pogba

Football agent Mino Raiola has fuelled speculation regarding a potential Paul Pogba exit by saying that he has continued to work behind the scenes but does not speak about it in public anymore.

The Italian's comments about Pogba's time at Manchester United being 'over' back in December were controversial, to say the least, as they were right before one of their mostimportant games of the campaign. Raiola has now responded to the backlash and claimed that people get 'nervous' when he speaks about the situation.

Pogba's agent explained;

"[Paul] Pogba must also be left alone. When I speak, people get nervous, they don’t sleep at night, so I don’t speak anymore. I will do what I have to do not in front of you, but in the shadows, as I have always done."

Pogba is into the final 16 months of his contract at Manchester United and, should he fail to renew his deal at the club, the Red Devils could cash in on him.

