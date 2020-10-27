Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils  interested in €35m rated Bundesliga star, former player touts midfielder for first-team role and more - 27th October 2020

Manchester United have found some form after a poor first month of the season. The Red Devils will host RB Leipzig in the Champions League, knowing three points would be invaluable in qualifying from the group.

Here is the latest news from Old Trafford on 27th October 2020.

Manchester United want to sign €35 million rated central defender

Manchester United are interested in 20-year-old Schalke defender Ozan Kabak, according to SportWitness. The defender has also been linked to AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Ozan Kabak of FC Schalke 04

The report suggests that a €35million bid will convince the Bundesliga club to sell the youngster. The Red Devils struggled defensively in the first half of the season, with central defenders Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof blowing hot and cold at the back.

Axel Tunazebe's performance against PSG will ally some fears of defensive reinforcements. Teden Mengi, the 18-year-old central defender who has come through United's youth ranks, is expected to knock on the first-team door soon.

Ben Thornley touts on-loan midfielder Aliou Traore to make it into Manchester United's first team

Ex-Manchester United player Ben Thornley believes 19-year-old midfielder Aliou Traore can make it to the United first team. The youngster is on loan at Stade Malherbe Caen in Ligue 2.

Confirmed - Mike Dean appointed referee for Manchester United vs Arsenal on Sunday. Let the fun begin 🍿 pic.twitter.com/L0E0u1glsN — SPORTbible (@sportbible) October 27, 2020

United have several talented youngsters knocking on the first team door at Old Trafford. The Red Devils signed Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo in the last transfer window.

Ben Thornley, who watches the youngsters during his MUTV commentary duties, said that Traore has all the tools required to succeed at Old Trafford.

"I’ve watched Aliou Traore growing up through the U18s and U23s and I have seen him turn in some fabulous performances at both levels. I think that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in line with the players that he's brought in, thought that Traore wasn't quite ready for the first-team squad."

"But being able to send him out on loan will give him that valuable experience, and obviously in a country that he is used too, with a language that he is used too so that he can settle in straight away, and perhaps get the best out of him before bringing him."

"After Traore's had a period of time playing regular first-team football, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will see if he's fit and ready to incorporate him into the first-team squad."