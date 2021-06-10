Manchester United to offer Real Madrid superstar €12 million-a-season contract: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly readying a bumper offer to lure Real Madrid's Raphael Varane to Old Trafford in the summer. The Red Devils are prepared to offer the France international €12 million per season.

According to Defensa Central, Manchester United are keen on signing a center-back to partner Harry Maguire and have identified the Real Madrid star as their top target.

Varane is yet to sign a new deal at Real Madrid and is reportedly up for sale.

Real Madrid are ready to sell Manchester United-linked Rafael Varane for £43m.



They may be forced to cash in on him before he becomes a free agent in 2022 as he continues to stall on extension negotiations. [Mundo Deportivo] pic.twitter.com/ImUUBHFVig — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) June 9, 2021

Manchester United given mixed signals about Real Madrid star

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged the club to prioritize the signing of Marquinhos instead. Ferdinand claims the PSG defender is a better fit for the Red Devils.

"If any team is in the market for a centre-back, right now, out of the top teams, with the finances, Marquinhos is the only place I'm going. Big-game player. Every big game you see that guy play he turns up.

"Fit as you like, quick, robust, battle-hardened, understands the big-game environments. Top, top player, great attitude, leader, got it all. If I'm looking for a centre-back of experience who can take me to the next level, he's the one I'm going for."

A centre-back is on the agenda for Manchester United, with Raphaël Varane and Pau Torres leading candidates. Sources close to United have felt Varane would end up signing a new contract at Real Madrid but the dynamic has shifted in recent days. #MUFC [@lauriewhitwell] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 4, 2021

However, Ferdinand's former team-mate Gary Neville believes Manchester United should sign Varane at all costs. According to Neville, the arrival of Varane and a few other players would ensure the Red Devils are in a position to challenge for the Premier League title.

"You are talking about recruitment - you are talking about Varane, (Harry) Kane, (Erling) Haaland, (Jadon) Sancho. Those players that you know can take them to that next level. There would be numbers in those attacking areas which means they would become more exceptional in front of goal."

"Then a player at the back that would give that partnership alongside [Harry] Maguire that you could see being there for three or four years and would really challenge and put United at the forefront of challenging City and Liverpool."

