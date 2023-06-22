Manchester United offer £34 million flop to Jose Mourinho's Roma after latest Mason Mount bid: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly offered Donny van de Beek to AS Roma to raise summer transfer funds after failing with their latest bid to sign Chelsea star Mason Mount.

After having a £40 million initial bid rejected earlier this month, the Red Devils lodged a second bid worth up to £50 million for Mount on Wednesday, June 21. However, Mauricio Pochettino's side rejected the improved offer for their star midfielder as they value him in the region of £65 million, as per The Athletic.

Meanwhile, Van de Beek is believed to be offloaded ahead of the next campaign after failing to cement a spot at Old Trafford. Since arriving from Ajax for an initial fee of £34 million, he has made just 60 appearances for his team and helped them lift an EFL Cup.

A right-footed central midfielder blessed with shooting and passing, the 19-cap Netherlands international started just four of his 10 appearances last term. He missed a whopping 47 games in total as he suffered a season-ending knee injury in his side's 3-0 Premier League home win against Bournemouth in January.

According to reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United have offered their former boss Jose Mourinho an opportunity to sign the Dutchman. However, the Giallorossi are said to be interested in taking their time before arriving at a decision about the midfielder.

Van de Beek, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, could prove to be a decent signing for Roma should he decide to join them this summer. He could provide competition to Lorenzo Pellegrini in the advanced playmaker role and also operate in a deeper role alongside the likes of Bryan Cristante and Nemanja Matic.

Apart from Van de Beek, Manchester United are also reportedly interested in cashing in on midfielders Fred and Scott McTominay this summer.

Manchester United ready to loan out winger to secure switch for striking target: Reports

According to GiveMeSport, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is willing to sanction a season-long loan deal for Amad Diallo to Atalanta to help finalize a transfer for Rasmus Hojlund. They are keen to lure the Dane as their first-choice striker in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Diallo, 20, has been on Manchester United's books since arriving from Atalanta in a deal worth around £37 million in the winter of 2021. He has made nine appearances for his side so far, netting once in 331 minutes.

A left-footed winger blessed with pace and directness, Diallo helped Sunderland reach the EFL Championship play-offs whilst on loan last campaign. He registered 14 goals and four assists in 42 matches across all competitions for the Black Cats.

