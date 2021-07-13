Manchester United offer Brazilian ace to AS Roma - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly offered Alex Telles to AS Roma following Luke Shaw’s recent resurgence in form.

Shaw finished the Premier League with one goal and five assists last season, and was a key player under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 26-year old carried his club form into Euro 2020, and was perhaps one of the best players in his position at the quadrennial event.

Shaw has shaken off niggling injuries as well, and is expected to play a key role for Manchester United next season as they look to end their trophy drought under Solskjaer.

Alex Telles is the latest United player to be linked with a move to Roma this summer

His impressive form doesn’t bide well for Alex Telles, who struggled to get into the team on a consistent basis last season.

Manchester United willing to offload Alex Telles to AS Roma

Alex Telles moved to Old Trafford for a fee of £15 million last summer, and Manchester United are already contemplating selling him.

The Brazilian international made just nine appearances in the Premier League last season, and is expected to be a back-up option next season as well.

With Telles in the squad, Manchester United have good depth. Should he leave, the club will have Shaw as the only recognized left-back. While Diogo Dalot and Brandon Williams can fill in at left-back, they prefer playing on the right flank.

It remains to be seen how much Manchester United will demand for Telles. AS Roma are looking to strengthen their team under former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, and could sign a new left-back.

Leonardo Spinazzola was impressive at Euro 2020, but he is expected to be out for a while after his Achilles injury.

Telles could be the ideal option for Mourinho, and it’s likely he will cost at least £15 million this summer. The Brazilian was one of the most consistent performers for Porto during his four-year stay there and would be a smart signing by Roma.

A loan move is more likely than a permanent transfer as Spinazzola could return to the first-team once he is fit again.

