Manchester United set to offer huge wages to attract Real Madrid star - Reports

Manchester United have offered a lucrative wage deal to lure Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane to Old Trafford this summer, according to Spanish publication ABC (via Sportslens.com).

Raphael Varane has only one year left on his Real Madrid contract. Talks of a contract extension at Real have gone quiet as of now, providing Manchester United with an opportunity to swoop in for the French international.

According to the aforementioned source, Manchester United are ready to pay wages much higher to what Varane is currently earning at Real Madrid. The Red Devils will also offer Varane a five-year deal, which will keep him at the club until 2026.

However, Manchester United will have to fork out a minimum of €70 million to land Raphael Varane this summer. The pricetag is particularly high despite Varane being in the final year of his Real Madrid contract.

Manchester United have long been admirers of Raphael Varane. United were keen to sign Varane from Lens in 2011, before Real Madrid beat them to his signature. However, this summer can realistically be the one where the Red Devils finally land the 28-year-old World Cup winner.

Manchester United see Real Madrid's Varane as Harry Maguire's long-term partner

Manchester United are in dire need of a solid centre-back who can partner Harry Maguire for many years to come. The current crop of defenders at the club are not reliable in terms of longevity.

Swedish defender Victor Lindelof is a good defender on his day but still has the odd error in him. Meanwhile, Eric Bailly is a good option as a back-up but has been injury prone since his arrival in 2016.

Raphael Varane could be a perfect fit for Manchester United alongside Harry Maguire. The Frenchman is a ball-playing defender, similar to Harry Maguire. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likes his defenders to start an attack from the back, making Varane a perfect fit at Old Trafford.

Apart from being comfortable with the ball, Raphael Varane also possesses leadership qualities. The 28-year-old has captained Real Madrid on multiple occasions this season in the absence of Sergio Ramos.

