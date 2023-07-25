Manchester United offer to pay £43 million and higher salary to sign Real Madrid superstar who arrived for free – Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen to dish out £43 million to sign Real Madrid star David Alaba in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are currently aiming to strengthen their squad ahead of their UEFA Champions League return. They have secured Andre Onana's signature from Inter Milan in a deal worth up to £47 million, while roping in Mason Mount from Chelsea in a potential £60 million transfer. They have also added Jonny Evans in a surprise free switch.

According to Todofichajes, Manchester United are likely to continue dishing out the cash with Alaba emerging as a transfer target of late. Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is keen to add the left-footed defender to his plans and has the support of the club's board right now.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are willing to accept United's offer in the region of £43 million for the 10-time Bundesliga winner's services. They are said to be keen to raise significant funds for a potential move to sign Paris Saint-Germain contract rebel Kylian Mbappe.

However, Alaba has his doubts about a possible summer switch to the Old Trafford despite the opportunity of earning a higher salary. He is not convinced that a move away from Santiago Bernabeu would be a smart one, more so because of United's existing defensive depth.

Manchester United currently have seven centre-backs on their books with ex-Real Madrid man Raphael Varane and 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez as starters. They also have Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Teden Mengi, apart from Evans.

Alaba, who joined Real Madrid on a free transfer after departing Bayern Munich in 2021, has a contract until June 2026 at Los Blancos. He has registered five goals and seven assists in 85 games for them so far.

Will Real Madrid defender David Alaba fit in Manchester United's plans for next season?

Manchester United are likely to clear a lot of their deadwood this summer, starting with the likes of Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly and Scott McTominay. They have parted ways with Alex Telles and Anthony Elanga, while releasing David de Gea and Phil Jones last month.

Should David Alaba join the Red Devils soon, he could prove to be a fantastic coup for them. The 31-year-old would introduce crucial experience in their backline while also popping up as a backup left-back option.

A three-time UEFA Champions League winner, the 101-cap Austria international is considered a natural on the left flank. He has played in 260 games at Luke Shaw's position, contributing 45 assists in his career.