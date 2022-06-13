Manchester United offered chance to sign Aston Villa forward as Cristiano Ronaldo backup - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Aston Villa forward Danny Ings, who can play as a backup to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 29-year-old Englishman joined Villa last summer from Southampton for a reported fee of £26 million.

He has not enjoyed his time at Villa Park, scoring seven goals in 31 games. He has two more years left on his Villa contract.

However, Steven Gerrard's side are reportedly ready to move him on this summer and have offered him to other clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United.

Manchester Evening News reported via 90min that Aston Villa have put Ings up for sale at a bargain price this summer.

Should Manchester United sign Aston Villa's Danny Ings?

Manchester United will be looking at a summer cleanse at the club over the next few months. The current team finished sixth in the league and performed below expectations in all cup competitions.

New boss Erik ten Hag might be looking at getting in several new faces to freshen up the squad. One area that certainly needs addressing is the centre-forward position.

United have lost Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood. Amongst their other options are Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both Rashford and Martial are in poor form and are anyway better suited to playing from the wings instead. This leaves Ten Hag with only Cristiano Ronaldo as a recognized and dependable centre-forward ahead of the new season.

United could do well with signing Ings as a backup option for Ronaldo. Ings, at 29, will be a good candidate to play backup to Ronaldo. The Aston Villa forward also knows the league inside out, having played his football in England for the entirety of his career.

The Aston Villa man is also smart at holding up the ball, a trait which will allow him to bring in players like Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes into the game at United.

Cristiano Ronaldo has to lead the way next season

Even at 37, it will be down to Cristiano Ronaldo to lead the line for Manchester United once again next season. He scored 24 goals in the last campaign and has shown that his tank is far from empty in one of the toughest leagues in the world.

United will need to recruit smartly over the course of the summer to provide a team that can bring out the best in Ronaldo.

