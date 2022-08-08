Manchester United offered chance to sign former Arsenal star: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has also been linked with Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window.

Aubameyang, who has three years left on his current deal at Camp Nou, joined the Catalan giants from Arsenal in February on a free transfer. He has recently fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona following the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha this summer.

Since joining the Blaugrana, Aubameyang has registered 13 goals and one assist in 23 appearances across all competitions. Prior to that, he relished a productive four-year stint in London, scoring 68 goals and providing 16 assists in 128 Premier League matches.

Xavi does not want Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to move from Barcelona.

According to the Independent, Manchester United have been offered Aubameyang as Barcelona attempt to raise funds for the registration of their new signings. However, the club hierarchy at Old Trafford are reportedly reluctant to open negotiations for the forward.

With striker Anthony Martial out with an injury and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly on his way out of Old Trafford, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is hoping to sign an attacker as soon as possible. Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic has also been linked with the Red Devils.

The aforementioned report also added that the Blaugrana have also approached Chelsea in hopes of finalizing Aubameyang's transfer. Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel is open to the possibility of reuniting with the former Borussia Dortmund frontman.

So far, Manchester United have roped in centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and attacking midfielder Cristian Eriksen on a free transfer from Brentford this summer.

During their Premier League season opener against Brighton Hove & Albion, Ten Hag's side succumbed to a 2-1 loss at home on Sunday (August 7). Pascal Gross scored two goals in the first half before Alexis Mac Allister put the ball into his own net during the contest.





"A set back, a real disappointment. I knew from the start it wouldn't be easy."

Erik ten Hag's post-match interview following Man United defeat to Brighton

Manchester United close in on Adrien Rabiot

As per The Athletic, Manchester United are currently working on a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The report states that talks between the two clubs are ongoing but personal terms are yet to be agreed upon.

Rabiot, who is in the final year of his contract at the Juventus Stadium, registered two assists in 45 appearances last season. He has helped the Old Lady lift three trophies, including the 2019-20 Serie A title.

