Manchester United offered chance to sign striker with 145 Premier League goals on free transfer: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign former Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy in the summer transfer window. According to a report from The Athletic, the Red Devils are looking at alternative free agents in the form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Callum Wilson (via GOAL).

Vardy is currently without a contract after his deal with the Foxes came to a close at the end of the 2024/25 season. Now, it will be interesting if the Manchester outfit decide to sign the 38-year-old Englishman.

At the moment, Ruben Amorim has a number of forward players at his disposal, including Matheus Cunha, Rasmus Hojlund, and Joshua Zirkzee. Vardy himself may see little to no minutes at Old Trafford, given the amount of competitions at the club.

However, if the Red Devils decide to sell Hojlund and Zirkzee, there may be an opportunity for Vardy to act as the second-choice number nine. He will come in with loads of Premier League experience, having played 342 times in the competitions and netted on 145 occasions.

Besides Vardy, Amorim and Co. have been linked with a number of other forwards like Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen. They are also said to be interested in acquiring the services of former Everton and Paris Saint-Germain forward Moise Kean.

It may not be the best time to join Manchester United either, following the previous campaign. The Red Devils finished 15th in the English top-flight standings, and they will not be offering European football either, after having lost the Europa League final.

Brentford asking for excess of £63million from Manchester United for Bryan Mbeumo- Reports

Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford are reportedly standing firm on the fact that they need in excess of £63 million from Manchester United to let go of Bryan Mbeumo in the current transfer window. This is according to a report from The Standard, which claims that the Cameroon international is growing frustrated by the day about this situation.

Mbeumo's current agreement with the Bees expires in the summer of 2026, which means that Brentford will be under pressure to sell him this time around. If they choose not to do so, they will run the risk of losing the player for free in 2026.

To date, the 25-year-old has made 242 appearances across competitions for his current employers, bagging 70 goals and 51 assists. He can play on the right wing and through the middle when needed.

