Manchester United offered deal to sign 22-year-old Eredivisie striker as Ruben Amorim looks to bolster attack: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been offered a deal to sign 22-year-old Ajax striker Brian Brobbey. This comes amidst Ruben Amorim's push for the Red Devils to bolster their attack this January.

According to a report from TBR Football (via The Hard Tackle), Brobbey has been offered to a number of Premier League clubs. These include Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and West Ham United. While the Red Devils would benefit from striking options, the report has revealed that the Hammers have been more decisive in their interest in Brobbey.

This season, the 22-year-old forward has not had the best of times in front of goal, scoring just three times and providing seven assists in 29 games. This will not particularly be an improvement for the Red Devils, as their main striker Rasmus Hojlund has scored seven and provided once in 27 games.

Tottenham may be more inclined to take the offer up, as they are struggling with injuries across their squad. Dominik Solanke is now out of contention due to injury, and this opens up the space for a potential loan move for Brian Brobbey.

West Ham are also suffering an injury crisis, with players like Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, and Niclas Fullkrug all unavailable for selection. This has led to the Hammers' serious need for attacking reinforcements, with the report claiming that they are leading the race to sign Brobbey.

Pundit urges Manchester United to make transfer market swap deal

Pundit Paul Merson has urged Manchester United to make a swap deal with Chelsea in the transfer window. The Red Devils could potentially sell Alejandro Garnacho to the Blues, who are reportedly considering a move for the 20-year-old winger.

United need to make sales in this transfer window if they are to buy players and stay on the right side of the financial rules. This has led them to consider selling Garnacho, with the Blues reportedly interested. Paul Merson has urged them to pick Christopher Nkunku from Stamford Bridge in a swap deal. He said to Sky Sports (via Metro):

"If I’m Manchester United, I’m getting that deal done, 100 per cent. I’m dropping him [Garnacho] off and picking up Nkunku.

"He’s a good player, he’s just bang unlucky at Chelsea because of Palmer whose done unbelievably well. He’s a good player. Honestly, if Man United got him they’d get a signing-and-a-half."

Rumors already abound that Nkunku is on the verge of an exit from Chelsea, struggling to find playing time under Enzo Maresca. With the transfer window set to close in mere days, both clubs would need to work quickly to get a deal done.

