Manchester United have one final hurdle to cross after agreeing €85 million deal for Rasmus Hojlund - Reports

Manchester United have agreed a €85 million deal to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta but are yet to agree personal terms with the striker, according to Danish newspaper BT.

Hojlund has long been identified as the Red Devils' top target for the center-forward position. Atalanta turned down a player-plus-cash offer from the English giants earlier this month and continued to stand firm on their €100 million valuation. The Old Trafford outfit returned with a €60 million bid last week, but that was not enough either.

It emerged on Saturday (July 29) that Manchester United have found a breakthrough in talks with the Serie A club. According to The Athletic, the Premier League side have agreed to sign Hojlund for €85 million. Atalanta will receive a guaranteed €75 million plus another €10 million in performance-related add-ons.

Reliable journalists Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein added that Hojlund, 20, will sign a five-year contract at United with an option to extend it by another 12 months. However, those claims are wide of the mark, according to the aforementioned source.

Hojlund's camp maintains that the Red Devils are yet to agree personal terms with the center-forward, as per the said report. Erik ten Hag's side cannot get the deal across the line until they iron out the details of the contract with the Denmark international.

That, though, appears to be a mere formality at this point, with Hojlund expected to become Manchester United's third signing of the summer after Mason Mount and Andre Onana. Should things according to plan, the striker will link up with Denmark teammate Christian Eriksen at Old Trafford.

Why are Manchester United shelling out €85m for Rasmus Hojlund?

At 20, Rasmus Hojlund is still in the early stages of his career. It's worth noting that the striker has played less than 100 games for club and country and senior level. It's, therefore, understandable why eyebrows have been raised at his €85 million price tag.

However, Hojlund has shown that he can hold his own in front of the goal, having bagged 27 goals from 87 games for Atalanta, Sturm Graz and Copenhagen. He has also scored six goals from as many games for Denmark. The youngster also has eight assists to his name.

Hojlund's qualities off the ball are another key reason why Erik ten Hag zeroed in on him as his preferred target. The striker's willingness to run behind and work hard out of possession are admirable. Having beaten competition from PSG, Manchester United will hope that the Dane can achieve his full potential at Old Trafford.