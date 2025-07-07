Manchester United open talks with €60 million-rated star they failed to sign last summer - Reports

Manchester United have initiated talks with Ederson's camp and Atalanta as they look to sign the Brazilian this summer, according to GOAL. The midfielder is also on the radar of Juventus and Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

The aforementioned report also claims that United considered a move for Ederson last summer, but they were reluctant to negotiate. Thus, in the current transfer window, Atalanta are demanding €60 million for the 26-year-old, as they await United's proposal.

Ederson is a versatile central midfielder who could also play as an attacking and a defensive midfielder. Known for his ball-winning proficiency and ability to track back quickly, the Brazilian is a remarkable player.

With his goal-scoring and playmaking qualities, Ederson is also a decent contributor in the attack. Thus, United could benefit from his proficiency in different areas of the pitch.

Meanwhile, Ederson's presence could also boost Manchester United's creativity in midfield and lessen their reliance on Bruno Fernandes. Ederson delivered five goals and two assists in 49 games for Atalanta last season.

In United's ranks, he could replace Christian Eriksen, who left Old Trafford this summer. However, given that his contract at Atalanta runs till June 2027, it remains to be seen if United would match Atalanta's valuation for Ederson.

Fabrizio Romano weighs in on reports linking Dominic Calvert-Lewin with a move to Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League Final 2025 - Source: Getty

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been offered to the Red Devils. However, the transfer specialist added that the Englishman was offered to other clubs as well.

In a recent transfer update discussion on his exclusive newsletter on GiveMeSport, Romano wrote:

“He’s been offered to Manchester United as well as to many other clubs, but there are no more updates at the moment.”

Calvert-Lewin, who recently departed Everton, having reached the end of his contract, is currently a free agent.

Meanwhile, United are also in the market for a reinforcement in their center-forward department. Thus, the 28-year-old could be considered by the Red Devils. In 26 appearances for the Toffees last season, Calvert-Lewin scored three goals and delivered two assists.

