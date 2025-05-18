Manchester United open talks to sign €45 million-rated star who wants to join Real Madrid - Reports

Manchester United have commenced talks over the signing of Real Madrid target Franco Mastantuono in the summer, as per reports. River Plate youngster Mastantuono is wanted by several clubs as he nears his 18th birthday and eligibility to move to Europe.

TBR Football has revealed that the representatives of the 17-year-old prodigy have been in Europe this month, and Manchester United are one of the clubs they visited. The Red Devils are long-time admirers of the teenage sensation, whose stock has continued to rise steadily over the last year.

Franco Mastantuono is wanted by Real Madrid, with club director Santiago Solari having cultivated a strong relationship with River Plate over the years. The Spanish giants reportedly came close to signing him before now but failed to reach an agreement with the player's representatives.

Manchester United director Jason Wilcox is keen on the prodigy, who has been likened to Manchester City ace Phil Foden. Mastantuono has a release clause of €45 million in his contract with River Plate, and will be able to move to Europe once he turns 18 in August.

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Manchester City have also considered signing Mastantuono, but are behind the Red Devils in their interest. The teenage star would prefer to move to Real Madrid, but will be open to a move to England if the interest is concrete.

Franco Mastantuono is a key player for River Plate this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 17 appearances so far. He has scored four goals and provided four assists in his last seven appearances for Marcelo Gallardo's side, and has been widely praised in Argentina for his talent.

Real Madrid set to move for former Manchester United talent: Reports

Real Madrid are prepared to try to sign former Manchester United star Alvaro Carreras this summer, as per reports. Los Blancos have decided that they will make a new signing in their left-back position following the struggles of their left-backs this season.

A report from Diario AS has revealed that the Spanish giants have almost completed the signing of the Spain U-21 international, putting its completion level at 90%. They are unwilling to pay the €50 million release clause in his contract, and may have enlisted the help of Manchester United acting as a bridge in the transfer.

With Ferland Mendy injured and Fran Garcia struggling to impress, Real Madrid want to have a new left-back in time for the FIFA Club World Cup. They have signed Dean Huijsen and gave an agreement in place for Trent Alexander-Arnold as they look to shore up their defence after a disappointing season.

