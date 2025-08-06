Manchester United open talks to sign star midfielder from PL rivals: Reports

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Published Aug 06, 2025 18:54 GMT
Manchester United have commenced talks with fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion over a move to sign midfielder Carlos Baleba, as per reports. The Red Devils are now looking to strengthen their midfield after focusing mostly on attacking reinforcements since the beginning of the summer transfer window.

Reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the Red Devils approached Brighton to find out their conditions for a deal for the young midfielder. The Seagulls are not looking to sell and will place a steep price tag on the former Lille man this summer.

Carlos Baleba joined Brighton in the summer of 2023 as a direct replacement for Moises Caicedo, who was then on the verge of a move to Chelsea. The 21-year-old quickly adapted to the pace of the Premier League, becoming a key player for the Seagulls under Fabian Hurzeler and his predecessor Roberto De Zerbi.

Ruben Amorim's side are looking to replace Christian Eriksen, who left the club at the end of the 2024-25 season as a free agent. They have just four senior central midfielders, a situation that often forces Amorim to deploy Bruno Fernandes in the position.

Cameroon international Baleba made 40 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls last season, scoring four goals. The young midfielder has three years left on his contract with Hurzeler's side, with the club retaining an option to extend his deal by another 12 months.

Manchester United have spent heavily on Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer and are closing in on Benjamin Sesko. The Red Devils may be unable to meet Brighton's asking price for Baleba this summer and are not the only side interested in the midfielder.

Highly-rated striker reaches agreement with Manchester United on personal terms: Reports

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has reached an agreement on personal terms with Manchester United ahead of a possible move, as per reports. The Red Devils appear set to beat rivals Newcastle United to the signature of the striker.

Fabrizio Romano revealed (via Football365) that Sesko has an agreement in place on a contract until 2030 with Manchester United. The Slovenia international is set to leave Leipzig this summer and the Red Devils appear keen on taking him to Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim's side have submitted an offer of €85 million for the 22-year-old, who scored 21 times across all competitions last season. Their offer has yet to be accepted by the Bundesliga side, but there is a growing confidence that a deal will be reached soon.

