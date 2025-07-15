Manchester United open talks to sign superstar Premier League goalkeeper: Reports

Manchester United have commenced talks over the signing of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez this summer, as per reports. The Red Devils are in the market for a new shot-stopper to compete with and provide cover for Andre Onana from the 2025-26 season.
Argentine journalist Gaston Edul has revealed exclusively on X that talks have begun between the pair of Premier League sides for the transfer of the goalkeeper. The 32-year-old Argentina international has been strongly linked with a move away from Villa Park this summer after appearing to bid farewell to the club last season.
Ruben Amorim's side are expected to strengthen between the sticks this summer, largely due to the inconsistent showings from Onana since his arrival at the club. The Cameroon international has since picked up a hamstring injury that will see him miss the entirety of pre-season, leaving the club no option but to sign a new goalkeeper.
Manchester United have been linked with a number of shot-stoppers this summer, including Botafogo star John Victor and a host of others. Their pursuit of Martinez will be a much more straightforward deal, seeing as the former Arsenal man has sufficient Premier League experience. In addition to his experience, the Argentine goalkeeper is among the world's best, winning the Yashin Trophy and FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year twice each.
Aston Villa are prepared to part ways with Martinez and have already signed 34-year-old Dutch goalkeeper Marco Bizot from Brest. They will likely look to sign another shot-stopper if Martinez leaves this summer, as Robin Olsen earlier left the club.
Manchester United eyeing deal for Serie A star: Reports
Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz this summer, as per reports. The Red Devils are looking to bring in a midfielder in this window to replace the departed Christian Eriksen.
CaughtOffside reports that Ruben Amorim's side are weighing up a deal that will see them sign the Brazil international on loan with an option to buy permanently. They are not the only Premier League side looking to sign the midfielder, with Everton, Aston Villa, and Leeds United also credited with interest in the 27-year-old.
Douglas Luiz left England's top-flight to join Juventus in Italy last summer but failed to kick on after joining the Italian giants, barely getting a look in. With the FIFA World Cup coming up next summer, the midfielder will hope to get his career back on track and will consider leaving Turin.