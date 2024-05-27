Manchester United could opt for surprise decision after dramatic twist in Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering retaining Erik ten Hag for next season which would seemingly be a massive U-turn. The Dutch coach has looked likely to leave Old Trafford before overseeing a famous FA Cup final win against Manchester City on Saturday (May 25).

Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst reports that club officials have informed representatives of potential replacements that Ten Hag's departure isn't certain. The Red Devils have been linked with names such as Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna and former Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel.

Manchester United haven't discounted keeping Ten Hag for another season after the club's FA Cup triumph. He oversaw an impressive 2-1 win over holders City at Wembley.

Ten Hag has a year left on his contract with the option of a further year. He arrived at Old Trafford in July 2022 and has now won two trophies in as many years.

Manchester United's new co-owners INEOS are conducting an end-of-season review which looked likely to end in the Dutchman's sacking. His side finished eighth in the Premier League and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the last 16 and the UEFA Champions League in the group stages.

Erik ten Hag came out fighting after guiding Manchester United to the FA Cup

The Dutchman lifted the FA Cup in front of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ten Hag's future was the biggest talking point leading into Saturday's FA Cup final, perhaps even more so than the game itself. Reports on Friday claimed Manchester United had already decided to part ways.

However, the Dutch coach oversaw perhaps the best result of his tenure, stunning City with a 2-1 win. Alejandro Garnacho (30') and Kobbie Mainoo (39') were on the target, two teenagers he can be credited for bedding into the first team.

The former Ajax coach defiantly responded to questions over his United job by vowing to win trophies wherever his future lies. He said:

"We have high potentials, high value, progressing well, two trophies and two finals. I’m not satisfied with it, we’ll do better but if they don’t want me here, I’ll go somewhere else to win trophies because that’s what I did my whole career."

The Dutch tactician has now overseen 68 wins in 114 games in charge of United. The victory against the Cityzens means his men will be in next season's UEFA Europa League, displacing sixth-placed Chelsea who dropped down to the Europa Conference League.