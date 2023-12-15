Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek to join Bundesliga club on loan in January - Reports

Danny van de Beek is reportedly set to leave Manchester United on loan in January. The Dutchman has agreed a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt and will be moving on a six-month loan deal with an option to make it permanent.

As per a report by Fabrizio Romano, Frankfurt and Manchester United have agreed on a loan deal for Van de Beek. The German side will be paying an undisclosed loan fee while also having the option to make it a permanent deal in the summer for €15 million.

The former Ajax star has not been able to earn a place at Manchester United under different managers. He has been dealing with injury issues and has not managed to get back into the team despite working with his former manager, Erik ten Hag.

Since moving to Old Trafford from Ajax in 2020, Van de Beek has played just 62 matches for the club and has scored twice, while assisting as many times. He also moved to Everton on a six-month loan in January 2022 and managed just seven matches before getting injured.

The Dutchman has played for just 21 minutes across two appearances for Manchester United this season.

Donny van de Beek wants to play regularly and is not worried about Manchester United wages

Donny van de Beek has revealed that he is not worried about the wages he is getting at Manchester United. He wants to play regularly and is ready to leave the club if he has to earn a spot in the starting XI.

He was quoted by 90MIN as saying:

“I have to start playing matches very soon, if not at ManUtd, then at another club. I think this is a healthy ambition. Look, I’ve always been an enthusiast. I’m absolutely crazy about football. I earn a good living at ManUtd, but money has never been my motivation.

"I want to enjoy my work every day. Last season I was sidelined for months due to my knee injury. You miss it terribly and appreciate even more that you have a wonderful profession."

Van de Beek acknowledged the stature of the club but shared his thoughts on the manager's decisions and his desire to play consistently, saying:

"I am at a legendary club and I am still proud every day to wear the ManUtd shirt. But I’m bursting with energy now that I’m in great shape again and I’m training like crazy. Then the moment comes when you have to make a choice.

"I’m excited to play matches again. The manager now makes different choices. We have a great selection and I’m not the only one knocking on the door. We’ll see what happens in January.”

Manchester United signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax for a reported £35 million deal with another £5 million in add-ons in 2020.