Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho keen on return to former club, clubs discussing a potential loan move - Reports

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is keen on returning to his former club Borussia Dortmund on loan in January, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg (via UtdDistrict on X). It's understood that the two sides are working towards a possible six-month loan deal for Sancho to join the Bundesliga for the second half of the season.

Jadon Sancho has had a disappointing 2023-24 season for Manchester United following a public fallout with manager Erik ten Hag. The England international's performance in training was criticised by Ten Hag after their game against Arsenal back in September.

Sancho accused the manager of lying via his social media platforms and has since refused to apologize for his actions. This has seen him banished from the first-team squad by Ten Hag.

Sancho has played just three games this season and hasn't contributed a goal or an assist. He last played for Manchester United during their 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest back during Matchday 3 where he had a 30-minute cameo off the bench.

Borussia Dortmund could come to the rescue for Jadon Sancho as he looks to kick-start his career. According to the Daily Mail, however, Manchester United are still contemplating whether to allow Sancho to leave on a short-term loan deal or sell him permanently.

Sancho joined United from Borussia Dortmund back in the summer of 2021 for a reported fee of around £73 million. He has since struggled to find consistent form at Old Trafford.

In his two-and-a-half spell with Manchester United, Sancho has scored just 12 goals and provided six assists from 82 games across all competitions. The 23-year-old winger has also not represented his national side since September 2021.

Jadon Sancho was a Borussia Dortmund superstar before his big-money move to Manchester United

Jadon Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund from the Manchester City academy in the summer of 2017. He then quickly established himself as one of the club's leading players in the coming seasons.

Sancho spent four seasons in Germany with Dortmund where he contributed a staggering 50 goals and 64 assists from 137 games across all competitions. He also helped his side win the 2019 DFL Supercup and the DFB-Pokal in 2021.

It is worth mentioning that Sancho scored in both of those aforementioned finals. He scored once in the DFL-Supercup against Bayern Munich as Borussia Dortmund recorded a 2-0 victory.

Sancho then scored a brace along with fellow attacker Erling Haaland as Dortmund registered a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal final in 2021.