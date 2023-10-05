Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho wants to rejoin former club amid fallout with current boss Erik ten Hag - Reports

Jadon Sancho reportedly wants to return to Borussia Dortmund as he looks set to leave Manchester United amid his clash with manager Erik ten Hag.

According to 90min, several German clubs are keeping tabs on Sancho's situation at Old Trafford. However, Dortmund is the only destination the United winger wants to join should he likely depart in 2024.

The 23-year-old has been banished from the Red Devils' first team after hitting back at his coach on social media. He was dropped from Ten Hag's matchday squad in a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal (September 3). The Dutchman claimed the England international underperformed in training, claims that were vehemently denied by the player on social media.

There is a possibility that Manchester United strike an agreement with Dortmund in January for the former BvB attacker. The only way back for him at Old Trafford is if he apologizes to Ten Hag and the situation is tense.

Sancho enjoyed four years at Signal Iduna Park earning a reputation as one of the most promising wingers in Europe. He bagged 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games across competitions.

However, the former Manchester City academy graduate has been unable to replicate that performance with Manchester United. He's managed 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions.

The Red Devils ideally want to recoup the £73 million they paid Dortmund for his services in 2021. The Bundesliga side have remained interested in their former winger during his short spell at Old Trafford.

Several Manchester United stars reportedly feel Erik ten Hag's treatment of Sancho is harsh

Sancho still has some support within the Red Devils squad.

According to The Independent's Miguel Delaney, Sancho still has friends within Manchester United's squad and they feel he's being treated harshly. The Premier League giants announced on September 14 that the Englishman was to undergo a personal training program away from the first team.

The Red Devils forward hadn't started in any of his three appearances this season. He claimed he was being made 'a scapegoat' when responding to Ten Hag's claims of undertraining in a now-deleted X (formerly Twitter) post.

Ten Hag explained his decision over the disciplinary action taken over the Manchester United star. He said that the club told him to set standards upon his appointment in May 2022 (via GOAL):

"Strict lines is what the club asked me because there was no good culture before last season so to set good standards, that is what I did and it is my job to control the standards."

He has three years left on his contract with United. He has won the Carabao Cup during his spell with the Red Devils.