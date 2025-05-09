Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford takes major decision in bid to seal Barcelona move next summer: Reports 

Marcus Rashford has enlisted the services of super agent Pini Zahavi to help secure a move to Barcelona this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness). The English forward fell out of favor with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United at the tail end of last year.

He subsequently left the Red Devils on loan in January to move to Aston Villa. The 27-year has done well so far at Villa Park, registering four goals and six assists from 17 games.

The Birmingham-based club have an option to sign him permanently this summer, but the Englishman has no desire to stay. Meanwhile, a return to Manchester United is unlikely as well, as he is no longer part of Amorim's plans.

Instead, Rashford wants to join Barcelona this summer and is already taking steps to make it happen. The Englishman was also linked with the Catalans in January, although a move failed to materialize.

Marcus Rashford is now hoping to use Zahavi's close ties with the LaLiga giants to get a deal across the line. Interestingly, the super agent represents Hansi Flick and Robert Lewandowski, among others, and also has a strong relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

The Englishman is even willing to lower his wage demands to help facilitate the transfer. Talks have already begun with the Catalans, although the club are refusing to discuss any summer moves at the moment. The transfer, if it materializes, is likely to be a loan deal instead of a permanent transfer.

Are Aston Villa eyeing a Barcelona defender?

Eric Garcia

Aston Villa have set their sights on Barcelona's Eric Garcia, according to Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal). The Spanish defender was linked with an exit from the Catalans last summer, but ended up staying after Andreas Christensen's injury.

Garcia was also expected to leave in the winter, but Hansi Flick refused to let him go. The 24-year-old has grown in prominence in recent weeks, and has been deployed at center-back, right-back, as well as a defensive midfielder.

Aston Villa are pleased with his efforts and are apparently plotting to make a move for him this summer. Garcia already has experience of playing in the Premier League with Manchester City, so he could hit the ground running with a move.

Barcelona are expected to turn to player sales at the end of the season to address their poor finances. However, they want Garcia to stay and are already planning to tie him down to a new deal.

