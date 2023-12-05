Manchester United outcast Raphael Varane subject of surprise transfer interest in January transfer window – Reports

Manchester United star Raphael Varane has allegedly drawn interest from Ligue 1 outfit Marseille ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Fichajes.net, Varane is currently assessing options following a recent demotion in his squad importance at Old Trafford. He has attracted attention from German giants Bayern Munich of late.

However, Marseille have also emerged as a potential destination for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. They are set to lose Chancel Mbemba for close to a month due to his participation in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations. Hence, they are keen to snap up the French defender.

Varane, 30, could opt to secure a transfer to Marseille with the aim of having a final flourish at his homeland. Should he join Gennaro Gattuso's outfit, he would pop up as a vital first-team starter for them.

A four-time UEFA Champions League winner, Varane is said to be aiming to depart Manchester United due to a lack of game time. He has started just once in United's last 11 matches across competitions.

Since joining Manchester United from Real Madrid in a potential £42 million switch in 2021, the defender has made 75 overall appearances.

Manchester United great makes grim claim

Speaking recently on his podcast, Manchester United great Gary Neville provided his take on the Old Trafford outfit's ongoing run of below-par form. He opined (h/t Football365):

"It's well below par, it's really disappointing. I feel like we're in a cycle of the noise against the manager, it is starting to occur. There are the same noises that say: 'Well surely we can't get rid of another manager, we've got to get rid of the players because they are the ones that got rid of the other managers'."

Neville, who helped United lift eight top-flight titles in his career, added:

"And then we turn to the owners – and I'm bored. I've become tired of my own club. I don't want to do their games anymore, I don't want to watch their games anymore, and that is the saddest indictment that you can have of your football club, when you become bored of watching them, become tired of watching them."

United, who have lost 10 of their 21 overall outings this season, are seventh in the 2023-24 league table with 24 points from 14 matches.

The Red Devils will next face Chelsea, who are 10th with 19 points, at Old Trafford in a Premier League clash on Wednesday (December 6).