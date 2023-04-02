Manchester United outcast wanted by former club in a potential loan move this summer - Reports

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is reportedly a loan target for former club Leicester City in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to The Sun, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is considering bringing Maguire back to the King Power. The Foxes are in the midst of a relegation battle, having leaked 49 goals in the league. They sit 18th and their defense has been rocky throughout the campaign.

Maguire has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the signings of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. Erik ten Hag has handed the Red Devils skipper just 12 starts in 24 appearances and he has helped the side keep 13 clean sheets.

The English defender is the world's most expensive defender, having joined Manchester United from Leicester for £80 million in 2019. His time with the Red Devils has been marred by constant criticism over his performances due to his price tag.

Maguire was a hit at the King Power before leaving for United. He made 76 appearances and was highly thought of by Rodgers. The Northern Irish coach said when the defender left in 2019 (via the Mirror):

"He was a remarkable guy and a fantastic player and for me, his behaviour in the period that he was here, really typified him as a man."

Maguire has two years left on his contract but may be eager to gain more game time to continue as a starter for England. Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has regularly used the Red Devils captain but will want him to play more games ahead of a potential UEFA Euro 2024 campaign next year.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney names trio as the side's most important players this season

Wayne Rooney salutes three Red Devils.

Manchester United have enjoyed a brilliant first season under Ten Hag. The Red Devils won the Carabao Cup in February, their first trophy since 2017. They are in the midst of a top-four race, sitting third, with a three-point lead over fifth-placed Newcastle United. Ten Hag's side are also in the FA Cup semifinals and the Europa League quarterfinals.

There have been plenty of standout performers for the Red Devils but Rooney has named three in particular who have shone. He told The Times that Casemiro has changed the side's mentality and Varane has settled in at the club:

“On the pitch, Casemiro has done a lot to bring the mentality change and Raphael Varane looks more settled and bringing his winning experience to the group."

Rooney continued by lavishing praise on Marcus Rashford. The English striker has bagged 27 goals in 44 games:

"And then there’s Marcus Rashford. If you think back to only a year ago, Marcus was in and out of the starting XI, hardly scoring, playing in different positions and the smile I remembered from that lovely kid who came through the ranks and broke into our team when I was captain was gone."

Manchester United will look to keep their superb season going when they face Newcastle today (April 2).

